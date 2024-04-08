The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow extended the arrest of director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk until May 4 in the case of justifying terrorism. The joint press service of the capital's courts reported this on April 8.

“The resolution of the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow granted the investigation’s request to extend the period of detention in relation to the accused Berkovich and Petriychuk by 24 days, and in total up to 12 months, that is, until May 4, 2024,” says a message published on Telegram.

Earlier, on March 7, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court extended the arrest of the playwright and director until April 10.

Prior to this, in October, the defense filed an appeal against the decision to extend the arrest, but the court rejected it.

A criminal case was opened against the playwright and director because of the play “Finist Yasnyi Sokol”, which, according to investigators, has signs of justifying terrorism. This article provides for a punishment of five to seven years in prison.

The plot of the play is dedicated to women who decided to virtually marry radical Islamists and go to join them in Syria. When creating the performance, real negotiations and interrogation protocols of these people were used.

Both defendants do not admit guilt in committing the crime.