The deputies expelled from Vox have undertaken a strategy in the courts to be reinstated in the party, which threw them out last summer for having withdrawn from national leaders the power to manage the bank accounts of the parliamentary group and for the dismissal of some workers of the Regional Assembly.

Juan José Liarte, Francisco José Carrera and Mabel Campuzano, today Minister of Education and Culture, filed a complaint in the Court of First Instance Number 4 of Cartagena, where They call for precautionary measures to be taken until there is a resolution. If this were to occur, the agreement of the Guarantee Commission that ordered his expulsion from Vox would be suspended.

Something similar has already happened in Badajoz and the courts forced the formation of Santiago Abascal to reinstate a councilor in the City Council who was also expelled for firing a municipal advisor

On Wednesday there is a key appointment in this court. The national president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, is summoned to testify as a witness, as revealed by the parliamentary spokesman, Juan José Liarte, this Friday in Onda Regional. The statement can be in person or online, as decided by the head of the court. Abascal could also send a representative. The judge also ordered another series of expert tests. In principle, should decide quickly on the request for precautionary measures requested by the expelled deputies.

At the same time, Juan José Liarte takes another procedure in the courts with the regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, who sued him for slander for saying that the party had been financed irregularly with him as the maximum responsible. Last Thursday an act of conciliation took place in the courts of Cartagena, in which Liarte was ratified in his statements.