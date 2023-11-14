The Investigative Court number two of Santiago de Compostela has proceeded to file the complaint of a woman who asked to stop the euthanasia of her daughter. Specifically, the patient’s mother, a 54-year-old woman who suffers from multiple sclerosis, asked to paralyze the process through the Christian Lawyers entity.

The Galician health service (Sergas) has received this Tuesday the judicial documentation with the case file, so the procedure will continue in accordance with the provisions of Law 3/2021 on the regulation of euthanasia. Specifically, the medical procedure to end the patient’s life was scheduled for last November 2, but the health professionals were unable to access the home because the woman’s mother did not open the door. After that, the Xunta referred the case to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman requested that euthanasia be performed on her and the commission that evaluated her maintained, among other issues, that she was suffering from unbearable pain. However, her mother, as Christian Lawyers pointed out, denied this aspect by pointing out that she does not conform to the truth.

After learning about the file of the case and in statements to the media, the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, reported that the Servizo Galego de Saúce (Sergas) received the file this Tuesday, so it will resume the procedure “designed from the perspective of the patient” which, as he has indicated, “is what the judge has said prevails.”

After thanking the court for the speed in its response, he considered that the will of the patient and the work of the professionals must be “respected” who were already waiting to perform the euthanasia two weeks ago, a process that will be “resumed” in where it was left.

Asked about the deadlines in which it will be carried out, the counselor has indicated that it is an issue that must be agreed upon with the patient and the professionals to “fit it in” in the “shortest possible time” as “it was planned.” “Normally, when these processes begin there is a concern to do it as soon as possible and we are going to respect the patient’s decision and do it as she wanted,” he said in a speech in which he also reported that both the mother and the The patient herself also knows the judicial decision.