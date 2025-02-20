A court is planted in the face of the number of consumer litigation by cards Revolving and claims the Government and the Bank of Spain to sanction banks and financial entities for the usury of this type of credits.

The Court of First Instance number 104 bis in Madrid, created to carry issues exclusively related to abusive bank clause Bank of Spain in which They claim to take measures to avoid the bad bank practices.

The Court indicates that, since its creation in October 2023, it has issued 3,399 sentences related to cards Revolving of which 95% has been in favor of the client for containing users of usurarians or lack of transparency in its commercialization.

The lawyer of the Administration of Justice of the Court informs this situation to the competent authorities in case of the EU consumption legislation and seeks to put methods that They dissuade the bench to repeat these abuses “Some kind of administrative infraction could be derived.” In that case, the lawyer indicates that they will facilitate the list of judicial entities, procedures and failures on the matter.

Delays customer payments

The president of the Association of Financial Users (ASUFIN), Patricia Suárez, stood out this Thursday in a statement that since the organization has been denouncing the abuse made by the banking entities of the courts to delay the processes and, thereby, delay the Payments to customers for bad praxis.

“Recall that the courts are paid with our taxes, the specialized courts of Revolving and abusive clauses constitute an undercover rescue to banking and credit entities, “he says.

Suarez points out that, however, the rest of the courts specialized in abusive clauses do not protest and also reduce the coasts that entities have to pay, which implies a serious deterrent effect for the consumer to claim their rights.