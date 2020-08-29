27 years after the murder of three teenagers in Alcàsser, a court in Alzira has asked that a statement be taken from the captain of the ship in which the track of Antonio Angles, the main suspect in the brutal crime, was lost. In his flight from the police, Angles went up in Lisbon as a stowaway to the merchant City of Plymouth, which was leaving for Dublin. During the journey, the crew noticed the presence of the fugitive from justice most wanted by Spain for three decades. He was finally locked in a cabin and the door and windows were barred from the outside. However, he managed to escape again on March 23, 1993 and throw himself overboard in the port of the Irish capital. And that was only possible thanks to the help of a sailor from the crew, according to what the former captain of the ship, Kenneth Stevens, said in a interview issued in January 2018 in the program Research team, from La Sexta, produced on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the murders, torture and rapes of Míriam, Toñi and Desirée, who lived in the Valencian town that gives its name to the case.

As the case does not prescribe until at least 2029, given that in 2009 more proceedings were carried out in search of Angles, declared in absentia since 1993, the Court of Instruction Number 6 of Alzira has issued an international rogatory commission to take a statement from the captain, according to forward this Friday the newspaper The Provinces. Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community have confirmed this morning to this newspaper that the “requisition (international search and arrest warrant against Antonio Angles) is still active, so any new information that may contribute to knowing his whereabouts and lead to their arrest. “

The police, who brought the ship’s crew together in 1993 to explain what Angles had done, suspected a sailor, but could not gather enough evidence

The court received a police report requesting further questioning of witnesses, members of the ship’s crew from which the fugitive allegedly fled. So the head of the court “agreed last November to issue a European investigation order to request the collaboration of the authorities of the United Kingdom and Scotland in this regard, proceedings that are currently being completed,” say the aforementioned sources.

Captain Stevens currently resides in the United Kingdom and there he was interviewed by the Valencian journalist Genar Martí, an expert in the case and co-author of the book The fugitiu (Vincle Editorial), together with Jorge Saucedo. The retired sailor explains on the television program, which can be seen on the Internet: “When we got to the port, the authorities went up to take the stowaway away. The chief officer then said he was gone. How is it possible? The wood was still on the door. Someone had to let him out and have the wood placed. He couldn’t escape that cabin without help. ” The journalist shows him a list with the names of the sailors, but Stevens, after thinking about it, declines to accuse anyone without having conclusive evidence. The police, who called the ship’s crew together in 1993 to tell them what Angles had done, suspected a sailor but could not gather enough evidence.

The captain’s statement in the interrogation to which the police subjected him in that year was incorporated into the summary of the case at the time. He did not provide clues about Angles’ escape. The most widespread hypothesis is that Angles drowned when fleeing the ship in Dublin port, although the body was never found. Now, after the broadcast of the program, the Spanish police sent the content of the interview to the Alzira judge competent in the case and she has requested the collaboration of the British authorities in order to shed light on the whereabouts and escape of the suspect who, surrounded by the agents in his house in Catarroja, a town close to Valencia, managed to flee through the roof. From there and armed, as revealed by a taxi driver whom he threatened, he crossed Spain and took refuge in Lisbon until he embarked on the City of Plymouth.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his whereabouts and from time to time news has come out about his possible location, in countries such as Uruguay or Brazil (origin of his family), but either they were false leads or they have never been confirmed. Antonio Angles is accused of triple murder and rape, in addition to kidnapping minors and possession of firearms. His former friend Miguel Ricart was sentenced to 170 years in prison in 1997 for having been found guilty of the Alcàsser crime. After the suspension of the Parot doctrine, his sentence was reduced and he was finally released from prison in 2013, 20 years after his arrest. It is the only one tried and convicted of one of the crimes that has most shaken Spanish society since the establishment of democracy, after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Proof of this is that, periodically, information appears regarding a crime whose television coverage is considered to be the nature card of the so-called trash TV in Spain. The morbid sensationalism, the lack of rigor and the spread of conspiracy theories about crime marked the race for the audience. Last year, some hikers, attracted by the 25th anniversary of the murders, found human remains in the town of La Romana (in the municipality of Tous), where the mutilated corpses of the girls between 14 and 15 years old were found. A forensic analysis extracted the DNA and found that it did not match that of one of the dead girls. Now you want to compare with the other two.