A contentious-administrative court in Barcelona has annulled two more agreements to promote the green axes of Eixample of the Catalan capital, as had already been done with other agreements. At the request of the Association of Friends of Passeig de Gràcia and the Foment del Treball employers’ association, the court has annulled the municipal government’s agreements of May 2022 on Consell de Cent street.

In these last two sentences, advanced by The Vanguard and to which the ACNthe judge endorses the conclusions of other previous sentences and points out that it would have been necessary to modify the General Metropolitan Plan (PGM), since the new street model substantially varies the functionalities of the roads and the passage of road traffic.

He adds that, under the appearance of what the City Council calls an executive project of ordinary work, “it conceals a transformative urban planning action for the road network Eixample” and a major intervention.

Specifically, The canceled agreements are one from May 26, 2022which included Consell de Cent street, between Casanova and Bruc, and the intersection with Enric Granados, and another from the same day on the intersection of Consell de Cent and Rocafort.