A French court has acquitted the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the French airline Air France on Monday of charges of “involuntary manslaughter”, almost 14 years after a passenger plane with 228 people on board plunged into the Atlantic Ocean while covering the route between Rio de Janeiro and Paris. The sentence culminates a historic trial on the catastrophe of flight AF447, the deadliest in the history of French airlines, which occurred on June 1, 2009, when the device disappeared from radar in the midst of a strong tropical storm.

Although the families of the victims demanded responsibility from the company, the Paris prosecutors who have handled the case have considered that the formal guilt of the two companies could not be proven. Although the Prosecutor’s Office notes that “mistakes” were committed, the agency had requested the acquittal of both companies, considering it “impossible” to demonstrate their direct responsibility. This is the first trial held in France for the involuntary manslaughter of a company, an offense with a maximum fine of 225,000 euros.

The first wreckage of the AF447 and the bodies were found in the days following the crash, but the plane’s wreckage was not located until two years later. After investigating the black boxes of the aircraft, model Airbus 330, with registration F-GZCP, the investigators concluded that the pilots had reacted “without skill” to a problem related to the freezing of the speed sensors, while the plane was flying at a high altitude. in the difficult meteorological zone of the doldrums —a zone of unstable storms that causes strong turbulence and an icy atmosphere—, near the equator. One of the co-pilots, puzzled by the consequences of this failure, took an upward trajectory, which led to the loss of control of the aircraft; none of the three pilots was able to recover the stability of the device, which plunged into free fall. Finally, it crashed into the ocean after a fall of 4 minutes and 23 seconds. Inside there were people of 33 nationalities, among others: 61 French, 58 Brazilians and 28 Germans, as well as Italians (9), Spaniards (2) and an Argentine.

In announcing the verdict, the Paris court judge listed several acts of negligence on the part of both companies. The plane’s manufacturer, Airbus, committed “four reckless or negligent acts”, according to the ruling, which refers to the failure to replace a model of probe (called a Pitot), which seemed to freeze more often in the A330-A340 fleet. , given the multiplication of incidents in the months prior to the accident. The Court also considers that the company hid information from the airlines and that it should have updated its alarm systems that warn of loss of altitude, noting that in the A330 model, the main navigation screen did not warn of the problem with a message. The ruling also finds that Air France committed “culpable negligence.” During the trial, the differences between the two companies were highlighted, precisely because of the growing problems in the Pitot probes, where accusations were exchanged while each one claimed their innocence.

Despite this, the president of the Court, Sylvie Daunis, maintained that from a criminal point of view, “a causal link” with the accident must be demonstrated. “In this case, as regards the faults, it has not been possible to demonstrate any proven link with the accident,” she explained. After a battle of experts that has lasted a decade, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested that only Air France be sent to court, but the investigating judges dismissed the case in 2019. This dismissal was appealed and the public body then requested that both companies appear back in court.

