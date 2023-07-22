The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah organized an educational course for girls under the slogan “Teach Me My Religion”, believing in the importance of seizing time and investing it in developing young people’s skills. The course targeted young women from nine to 13 years old, and girls from 14 to 18 years old, with the aim of providing them with the skills necessary for self-improvement, and directing them to what is useful for them in how to optimally plan for time management.