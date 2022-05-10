‘During road works, one of the lanes is often prohibited for cars that are more than 2 meters wide. However, most modern, large cars are almost certainly more than 2 meters wide from mirror to mirror. What do the police or the insurance company say in the event of an accident with a car that is too wide?’, reader Rik Koorenhof asks in the weekly question & answer section of our car editors.

#coupon #car #wide