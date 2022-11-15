Metro: A gay couple with a 25-year age difference spoke about relationship difficulties

A gay couple from the United States spoke about the difficulties in relationships with a 25-year age difference. About it informs Metro.

Christopher, 31, and John, 56, met on a dating app in 2019 when Christopher was vacationing in Cuba and John was on a cruise ship. Having met, the men immediately realized that they fell in love with each other at first sight. After two years of relationship, Christopher quit his job in Canada and moved in with John in the US. In October 2021, the couple got married in Las Vegas.

John’s daughter is the same age as his lover, but despite this, she accepted her father’s choice. Christopher was worried that he would be condemned by his 55-year-old mother, who is a year younger than her son’s chosen one. As a result, John managed to find a common language with a woman, largely due to belonging to the same generation.

However, spouses also face a different reaction to their relationship. According to John, many take him for Christopher’s grandfather, call him a pedophile and insult him in every possible way. “We heard every insult that you can think of. They wished us death, AIDS, monkeypox,” he complained. However, the couple noted that it is much more important for them that friends and family accept their relationship.

Earlier it was reported that a TikTok user from Germany fell in love with a man twice her age and talked about her relationship online. “Thank you for the happiest year of my life. I don’t care what people say, I love you, ”the woman wrote under one of the videos.