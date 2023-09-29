A UK resident complained about ridicule from family and friends because of the 15-year age difference between her and her husband. On her story noticed Daily Mail.

A 25-year-old woman told one of the women’s forums that at the age of 21 she met her future husband, who was then 36. Now they are married and raising a four-month-old daughter. The author of the post clarified that both are making successful careers in their fields, have their own home and are happy, despite the rare quarrels that occur in any family.

At the same time, she noticed that after she married her chosen one, her acquaintances increasingly began to mock her and call her a fool. “We heard a lot of times: “Oh, she’s just a stupid little girl” or “She’s his midlife crisis”, “This won’t last long” and so on,” the British woman wrote.

She also said that she recently went with her husband to a lawyer about some issue, and he first apologized to them. They asked what was the matter. The man replied that, based on the documents and the age difference between the spouses, he decided that a “young fool” would come to the reception, and not a sober woman with a normal job.

See also Hot and cold in the shadow of Putin Related materials:

The author of the post asked users why, including on the forum where she writes, young women who are married to older men are given various offensive labels as naive and stupid.

Many forum participants said that such an age difference also seems strange to them. “I just can’t imagine what an attractive, driven 25-year-old girl with a career would see in a 40-year-old man. Unless it’s money or unresolved life problems,” one of them wrote.

Others began to say that a 40-year-old man who chose a 25-year-old girl was behaving strangely. They suggested that such people are running away from previous relationships and responsibilities, since it is easier for the young chosen one to “become brainwashed and manipulate her.”

However, there were also those who supported the author of the post. “There is the same age difference between my parents. He actually had a first marriage that broke up. They met when my mother was in her early 20s and my father had just turned 40. Love is love, and unhealthy relationships can happen at any age. You seem to be having a good time together – don’t pay attention to anyone!” — wrote one of the users.

Earlier, a 25-year-old resident of the American state of California spoke about the advantages of a relationship with a husband twice her age. According to her, the main advantage of a relationship with an adult spouse is stability.