Due to his alleged extensive criminal record with at least 18 robberies to different branches of the Mexican convenience store chain OXXOtwo people presumed to be members of a gang called “The Beasts” They were detained in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico.

Luis Enrique “N”, 27 years old; and María del Carmen “N”, 42 years old.were arrested this week by local uniformed officers during a rake operation in the most populous municipality in the entire Mexican territory.

His arrest occurred while they were walking and behaving suspiciously on Cholultecas street, in the Ciudad Azteca second section neighborhood. They carried marijuana wrappers with them.

That’s how they operated!

Official information indicates that both alleged thieves operated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and until approximately 9:30 p.m.

The suspects entered the store to threaten the workers with a firearm and then stole cash, cigarettes, wine and general merchandise.