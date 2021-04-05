Agents of the National Police proceeded to arrest of two people of Spanish nationality, a man and a woman aged 34 and 33 respectively, after being identified as alleged perpetrators in the commission of a hate crime based on sexual identity. The Judicial Police Group of the Police Station of the National Police of Molina de Segura, after receiving a complaint from the victim in which it counted as received insults, threats and even attacks, launched an investigation.

The beginning of the events dates back to the summer of 2019 as a result of a sex change of the victim. Apparently, this was the reason why the detainees began to insult and humiliate her. The victim was reluctant to report for fear of suffering some type of reprisal, even going so far as to change his habits and routines by modifying his route to avoid encountering these people, but this was not enough and the alleged perpetrators continued to humiliate and belittle him. , damaging their dignity as a person.

The acts of this couple increased, changing the insults for threats and even physically attacking the young woman, who finally decided to report the facts. The National Police, following the protocol of action of the State Security Forces and Bodies for hate crimes, and in collaboration with the National Office for the Fight against hate crimes of the Ministry of the Interior, carried out the investigation that allowed them to collect Sufficient and rational evidence to believe in the existence of an alleged crime against fundamental rights and public liberties, proceeding to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrators. The facts were reported to the Investigating Court acting as the Guardia de Molina de Segura for the adoption of the appropriate measures, as well as the Provincial Delegate Prosecutor against Crimes of Hate and Discrimination.