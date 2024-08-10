Brazilian authorities were working on Saturday to remove the bodies of the victims of the plane crash in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and were carrying out tests to determine the possible causes of its crash.

The plane crashed on Friday in a residential area in the town of Vinhedo, about 80 km northwest of the city of Sao Paulo. Half of the bodies have already been removed from the wreckage of the plane’s fuselage, which caught fire after the impact, according to authorities.

Voepass, for its part, published the names of the victims of the plane crash on Friday. Among them are a female bodybuilder about to compete abroad for the first time, a couple visiting a sick relative and a man and his 3-year-old daughter celebrating Father’s Day together.

This is the air accident with the highest number of deaths on Brazilian soil since the TAM tragedy in 2007 at Congonhas airport, when 199 people died.

These are the stories of some of the victims of the tragedy:

Eliane Andrade Freire

She was a Quality Management Supervisor at the pharmaceutical company Prati-Donaduzz. In a statement, the company said she was travelling to visit her family. The Federal Council of Pharmacy (CFF) deeply regretted the death and expressed its solidarity with the victim’s family, friends and colleagues.

Leonel Ferreira

The Society of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging of Paraná (SRP) confirmed that the Radiologist Leonel Ferreira was one of the people on the flight. He was traveling to São Paulo to spend Father’s Day with his son. Leonel was from Cascavel and owner of the Cascavel Image Center, opened in 1994.

Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda and José Cloves Arruda

In Guaratinguetá lived the elderly couple María Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda, 74 years old, and José Cloves Arruda, 76 years old. Retired, they were visiting relatives in Cascavel.

Nélvio Jose Hubner and Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva

Nélvio was a prosecutor and employee of the Municipality of Toledo (PR), while his wife, Gracinda, was a professor of Chemical Engineering at the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR). According to the administration of the city of Paraná, the couple leaves behind three children.

Ronaldo Cavalieri

Ronaldo Cavaliere, 43, lived in Maceió. According to friends, he was a sales representative and was participating in a convention in Cascavel of the company he worked for. Born in Ubatuba (SP), he moved to the capital of Alagoas years ago to see his son grow up.

Hiales Carpine Fodra and Daniela Schulz Fodra

The couple formed by the businesswoman and bodybuilder Daniela Schulz, 30, and the federal highway police officer Hiales Fodra, 34, lived in Ubiratã and would stop in Guarulhos, to embark from there to Ohio, in the United States, where Daniela would participate in her first competition in the Professional Bodybuilding League.

Maria Valdete Bartnik and Renato Bartnik

Residents of Cascavel, in Paraná, the couple Renato and Valdete Bartnik, aged 65 and 61, respectively, were travelling on the flight that ended up crashing in Vinhedo. According to the couple’s daughter, Katia Bartinik, the parents were heading to Rio de Janeiro to visit a sick relative.

Laiana Vasatta

Laiana Vasatta, a 32-year-old lawyer, specialized in lawsuits against airlines and in defending consumers with flight problems. On her social media profile, she posted advice on passenger rights. Her father is Jaime Vasatta, a candidate for city councilor in Cascavel, Paraná. Laiana’s uncle, Paulo Júlio Vasatta, is president of the Municipal Council of Santa Helena, also in Paraná.

Ana Caroline Redivo

Nutritionist Ana Caroline Redivo, 30, is among the victims of the Voepass plane crash in Vinhedo. A specialist in integrative functional medicine, she posted tips on social media about healthy eating, sports supplements and stress treatment. She was a business student at the Western State University of Paraná (Unioeste), who posted a note of “deep regret” for the tragedy.

Edilson Hobold

Edilson Hobold, 52, was a judo referee and professor of Physical Education at the State University of Western Paraná. The Brazilian Judo Confederation mourned his passing and said that the professional “was always kind and courteous and had the respect and admiration of all those who were able to interact with him.”

Rafael Fernando dos Santos and Liz Ibba dos Santos

Programmer Rafael Fernando dos Santos, 41, is among the 61 victims of the Voepass plane crash. He was traveling with his daughter, Liz Ibba, 3, who also died in the accident. Santos had picked up the girl to spend Father’s Day in Florianópolis, where he lived.

The programmer worked in the Information Systems Department of the Technology Coordinator of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Catarina, which declared mourning for his death.

Isabella Santana Pozzuoli

Isabella lived in Rio de Janeiro and frequently showed her travels on social media. She was a physical education teacher, a beach volleyball coach and even taught at Inspi do Flamengo. The young woman made a video shortly before boarding at Cascavel airport, around 11 in the morning, showing her suitcase and the plane in the background.

Mariana Belim and Arianne Risso

Arianne Albuquerque Estevan Risso and Mariana Comiran Belim were clinical oncology residents at the Cascavel Oncology Hospital (Uopeccan). They traveled to São Paulo for an oncology conference in the capital. The hospital published a note thanking the professionals for their work, while the Federal Council of Medicine mourned the deaths of the doctors.

