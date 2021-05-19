A court in the Chinese city of Yangzhong, Jiangsu province, refused to divorce the couple because neither husband nor wife wanted to take on the responsibility of raising a child. It is reported by the Sixth Tone edition.

The husband and wife were ready to share both property and debts, but they did not find understanding on the question of which of them the child would be left with. The girl’s mother said that she was not ready to support her because of her financial situation, and her father said that he would not be able to take care of her daughter because of frequent business trips.

“In reality, many couples do not take responsibility for raising children. You don’t need to take tests or get permissions to become a parent. The court decision could be a warning to the couple: they need to understand what it means to be parents, ”said divorce lawyer Zhang Ying.

Under new Chinese law, couples who file for divorce are given 30 days to think about it. If during this time the spouses change their minds, the divorce can be annulled. But some critics believe that counseling before marriage or even childbirth can be more effective.

Social media users and local media supported the court’s decision. At the same time, many users of the Chinese Weibo platform wondered if this would be a solution to the problem. “If the relationship in a couple is destroyed, they can begin to blame the child for the failed divorce, and the case will end in violence,” – wrote one of them.

Earlier it was reported that in Beijing, China, the court during the divorce proceedings ordered the ex-husband to pay his wife compensation for housework and raising a son. His ex-wife stated that for all five years of marriage, he did not perform any of the household duties, and also did not participate in the care of their common child.