As happened with that Ecce homo that in 2012 a Spanish woman, Cecilia González, wanted to restore and ended up deforming, now a South Korean couple put their talent on a graffiti work JonOne believing that since cans of paint and brushes were on hand, they were invited to do so.

These days, a South Korean exhibition company tries to convince the acclaimed American graffiti artist not to restore a $ 440,000 painting then it was defaced by a couple who mistakenly thought it was participatory art.

The artist, John Andrew Perello, also known as JonOne, has already expressed his wish that the piece be restored in a way that is not a financial burden for the couple, who are not facing criminal charges, Jiyoon Son, a manager at Seoul-based Content Creators of Culture said on Friday.

The artist. JonOne (John Andrew Perello), with another of his works. AFP photo

Although the exhibition was insured against damages, the insurance company would charge at least part of the costs to the couple as long as JonOne want the piece to be restored.

“We are trying to persuade the artist to reconsider restoring his work. We show him the reactions on social media, who are favorable to their work, but also sympathize with the couple, ” Son said.

He said it would take several weeks and about 10 million won ($ 9,000) to restore the work, which is still on display. in a mall in seoul.

Antecedent. The Ecce Homo of Spain. Original, damaged and “restored”. Photo EFE

The couple told the company that they felt that viewers should be involved in creating JonOne, No title, a huge painting on a wall with paint cans and brushes scattered around it. The piece had no frame, given its size.

The organizers of the exhibition alerted the police when they discovered the new lines in the piece, but withdrew their complaint once they identified the couple, saying that they preferred to deal with the matter internally.

“For us, the incident was puzzling because we clearly explained in the footer that cans and brushesThey were part of the work and we also drew lines to separate the piece from the viewers, ” Son said.

Son said the painting, which was part of an exhibition, will most likely remain on display as scheduled until June 13. Its sheer size makes it difficult to move, which means that any restoration would have to be done on-site, he added.

AP