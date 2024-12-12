A couple reports a homophobic attack shouting “puto faggot” with kicks and bottle blows in Valladolid

A couple has reported a homophobic attack in the center of Valladolid, after a group of five young people attacked them in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, December 8, even with a glass bottle and with insults such as “fucking faggot”, according to reports. sources from the Triángulo Foundation informed EFE.

The couple was spending the weekend in Valladolid and when the two boys were in a place on Macías Picavea street, they were insulted by a group of young people between 20 and 22 years old.

At the exit of the premises, the group was waiting to provoke them and later they went to Conde Ansúrez Street, near the Mercado del Val, where the two boys were again insulted, kicked and even hit with a glass bottle. according to the same sources.

The events occurred around four in the morning and it was the arrival of a car that passed through the area that made the attackers stop hitting them. The couple filed a complaint with the police and were treated at the hospital, according to the same sources.

The mayor of Valladolid, Jesús Julio Carnero (PP), has published a message stating that “in the face of the alleged homophobic aggression” that occurred, he wants to “make it clear” that the city is “open, plural and respectful.” “There is no place for any aggression and we hope that the competent authorities clarify what happened.

The PSOE of Valladolid has condemned in a statement this “homophobic attack that occurred in the early hours of last Sunday, December 8, against a couple who took advantage of the bridge to visit and do tourism in the city of Valladolid.”

“We express our rejection of all types of discrimination and violence, expressing our support for the victims. We wish your speedy recovery and encourage reporting in all cases. We must not allow hate crimes to continue to increase, normalizing attacks,” they have conveyed from the PSOE of Valladolid.