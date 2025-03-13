Finding that person with whom you want to be a lifetime is not something simple. However, when that happens, the most normal thing is to ask for the hand to get married. This beautiful moment is one of the most important for many people, So it is not surprising that there are anyone who wants to celebrate it in a special place and surrounded by other people to celebrate their love.

Although, what could not have imagined the diners of a restaurant is that the couple that was just promised He didn’t want to seal his love forever, but be able to drink for free. This was told by Baela through its X profile, previously Twitter.

The woman, who was really already married, became the center of all eyes thanks to the ingenious idea of ​​her husband to have a darker dinner. “Last night my husband pretended that he asked me to give us free drinks”he has assured in his publication.

Next to your confession, Baela has also shared a video of the moment. Thus, as can be seen, while her husband bent down to make the “request”, the rest of the restaurant clients rose to applaud and celebrate the moment.

The video already has more than 38 million visualizations in the social network and there are few comments they have received. And is that Not everyone agrees with this idea. On the one hand, there are those who stand out that it is only a joke, although there are also those who consider this a “scam”.

“I love when people go out with people with their same type of humor,” “They would have to give you an award for acting”“You have stolen a resturation, I am very sorry for the place”, “people love to lie just to get free things” or “how false” have been some of the most prominent messages