Celaya, Guanajuato.- While the day began this Wednesday in the city of celayaGuanajuato, a couple of trucks staged a spectacular Vehicular accident at the crossroads Irrigation Y anenecuilco.

around the 7:00 in the morning of this Wednesday At the intersection of the aforementioned streets, the mishap occurred in which the vehicles involved collided almost head-on.

This traffic light intersection is one of the busiest in the city and the accident allegedly occurred after one of the units did not respect the red light.

After the impact the units were useless crossed in two of the lanes of the road, so the vehicular traffic was interrupted partially.

The units involved were two pick up trucksone in red and one in silver, of a more recent model, with the red unit being the one that took the worst part.

Although the accident was spectacular, fortunately No deaths or serious injuries were reported.However, the intervention of a person from Municipal Transit was necessary.

After almost an hour the vehicles were removed of the place while those involved and authorities proceeded with their respective protocols for the demarcation of responsibilities.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that this avenue is a point of frequent accidents vehicles in the municipality generally due to imprudence or lack of expertise of the drivers.