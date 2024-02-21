In the early hours of this Wednesday, a armed attack was recorded in the Mayan community of Polyuc, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo. A couple of tourists was the victim of a shooting attack, triggering a rapid response from local authorities.

The police presence was intensified when a report was received of a person injured by firearm in the center of the community.

Upon arriving at the scene, the authorities found a compact car, occupied by a couple of tourists, with several bullet impacts. The man suffered injuries and was treated by Red Cross paramedics before being transferred to the Felipe Carrillo Puerto general hospital.

According to preliminary reports, the couple tourists He was passing through Polyuc when a red Sentra-type vehicle blocked their path and its occupants opened fire on them. After the attack, the aggressor vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

He armed attack generated an immediate response, with an emergency call to the 9-1-1 number. The authorities deployed an extensive operation in nearby communities, but so far no arrest of those responsible has been reported.

Tourists attacked with bullets in Quintana Roo