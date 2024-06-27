The newlyweds decided to have a “naked” wedding. About this writes Daily Mail.

Brazilian porn model Luisa Marcato and her fiancé, porn actor Maximo Garcia from Spain, entered into an official marriage in Sao Paulo in the presence of a priest. Later they decided to celebrate their wedding in a more intimate setting. At the same time, the dress code did not require any clothing. They invited their friends from the porn industry to the celebration and later published photos from the party.

In one of the photos, a completely naked bride and groom stand in front of a line of guests. At the same time, the men are wearing swimming trunks, and the bridesmaids are completely naked. “It’s our way of life, there’s no need to have a traditional ceremony in a church or anything like that. This is not our reality. We met in the porn industry, this is our world,” Garcia said, commenting on the couple’s unusual choice.

He also stressed that he and his wife did not consider their choice to be offensive to the ritual or institution of marriage. According to him, despite the flurry of negative reactions on the Internet, he is happy. “We had the wedding in our own way. We met in porn, our friends are in porn, we live in this world. Why should it be different? – noted the porn actor.

