Star Comics has announced that the highly anticipated A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS will also be released in a very precious edition EARLY PREMIERE. This is a box set limited edition which it will enclose within it the first two volumes of the manga of Miki Yoshikawabesides that 3 illustration cardsa mini shikishi it’s a star card collectible. It will be possible to buy this edition in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 15 February at the introductory price of €15.90 but only while stocks last.

Those who will not be able to grab this very rich edition will be able to buy the first volume of the manga starting February 22 at the introductory price of € 5.90. On the same day, a special promotion will start for the digital edition of the author’s two previous works, YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN And YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHESof which it will be possible to purchase the first volume at special price of €0.99 for a limited time.

