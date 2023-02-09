Star Comics has announced that the highly anticipated A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS will also be released in a very precious edition EARLY PREMIERE. This is a box set limited edition which it will enclose within it the first two volumes of the manga of Miki Yoshikawabesides that 3 illustration cardsa mini shikishi it’s a star card collectible. It will be possible to buy this edition in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 15 February at the introductory price of €15.90 but only while stocks last.
Those who will not be able to grab this very rich edition will be able to buy the first volume of the manga starting February 22 at the introductory price of € 5.90. On the same day, a special promotion will start for the digital edition of the author’s two previous works, YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN And YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHESof which it will be possible to purchase the first volume at special price of €0.99 for a limited time.
Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.
A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS: THE NEW ROMANTIC COMEDY FROM THE AUTHOR OF YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHES
Also arriving in February in the Early Premiere version with boxes and gadgets
The month of February will welcome A COUPLE OF CUCKOOSa new, irresistible romantic comedy from Miki Yoshikawaauthor of YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN And YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHES.
The protagonists of this crackling story are the two high school students Nagi Umino and Erika Amano. He, extremely dedicated to studying and always competing to be first in school, discovers that he was switched at birth and that those who raised him up to that moment are not his biological parents.
One day, just before going to meet his real family, he meets Erika, a rich and somewhat spoiled social media superstar, in search of ever greater popularity. Erika is forced by her parents to marry a boy of their choice and, to save her from this arranged marriage, Nagi – already in love with another girl – agrees to pretend to be her boyfriend.
But their lives will only get more complicated when Nagi meets her real parents… and discovers that Erika is the other victim of the cradle swap. The girl is in fact the biological daughter of Nagi’s adoptive parents, and he… her elusive betrothed!
A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS is a fresh and captivating comedy – able to speak to a large audience by telling situations of everyday life – which knows how to conquer thanks to its beautiful and detailed drawings.
Many misunderstandings, and things left unsaid, will give rise to embarrassing and funny situations, which will elicit much more than a smile from readers. The two protagonists, distant as day and night, will be forced to spend a lot of time together… but will something ever be born between them?
The first two volumes of the manga, from which a successful animated series available on Crunchyroll is based, will be available, in preview and limited edition, in the version EARLY PREMIEREout February 15th. This special edition will include a casket, 3 illustration cards, a mini shikishi and a collector’s star card.
Volume 1 in regular edition it will be instead available from 22 February.
Furthermore, to celebrate the arrival of the series in Italy, there will be – in digital version – YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN And YAMADA-KUN AND THE 7 WITCHESby the same author. Numbers 1 of the two series will be available from February 22, and for the following ones 30 days, at the special price of 0.99 euros on Amazon Kindle, Kobo and Apple Books.
LIMITED FANS 280
A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS EARLY PREMIERE
Miki Yoshikawa
11,5×17,5, B, b/w, with jacket, €15.90
Release date: 02/15/2023 in limited edition comic shops, bookstores and online stores
Isbn 9788822638571
FAN 280
A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS no. 1
Miki Yoshikawa
11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 208, with jacket, €5.90
Release date: 22/02/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store
Isbn 9788822638595
Miki Yoshikawa is a Japanese cartoonist. Among his works Yankee-kun & Megane-chan – The Thug and the Golden Eyed (2006), Yamada-kun and the 7 witches(2012), A Couple of Cuckoos (2020) and Hiiragi-san chi no kyuuketsu jijou (2021).
