A couple of biologists work against the clock in a remote area of ​​the Andes mountain range in Argentine Patagonia to save the huemul, the southernmost deer on the planet, from extinction. The existence of this animal has been threatened by indiscriminate hunting throughout history and the advance of man over the areas it inhabited in the last hundreds of years, which has modified its migratory traditions and complicated its diet. Today there are between 350 and 500 specimens that live with serious health problems. At the end of 2022, the birth of a calf in a semi-captivity scheme generated hope for the species, which in the country is considered a National Natural Monument and is protected by law.

Werner Flueck, 65, and his wife, Jo Anne Smith-Flueck, 67, have dedicated their lives to researching huemul and red deer. They met in the mid-1980s at a university in California, USA, where he came from his native Switzerland to do a doctorate in wildlife. After completing their studies, they became fully involved in research on the two species that a professor had told them were in danger of extinction. In 1990 they settled in San Carlos de Bariloche, in cold Patagonia. “We decided to come to Argentina as an adventure, to verify if the huemul and the red deer were extinct or if there were populations left,” Flueck reconstructs in dialogue with América Futura. Today they have published more than 70 investigations and a year ago they opened the Shoonem Rehabilitation and Breeding Stationa space of one hundred hectares located in the town of Alto Río Senguer, in the province of Chubut, from where they seek to contain the species.

An adult female in Torres del Paine National Park. Sylvain CORDIER (Getty Images)

Why the huemul is in danger of extinction

It is estimated that thousands of years ago, in what is now the Patagonia of Argentina and Chile, there were more than 300,000 huemules. Today, on the Argentine side, there are only between 350 and 500 left, living in up to 60 groups, according to the latest research. On the Chilean side, they estimate, there are around a thousand and efforts to save them from extinction are also multiplying. Flueck explains that one of the factors that influences the most is the zero fear of man that the species has. “The huemul does not consider man a predator and that meant that, many years ago, it was very easy for man to hunt and kill them, they were a source of food,” explains the biologist and researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Scientific Research. Techniques (Conicet), which concludes: “It is an animal that sees you and is not scared. It’s almost domesticated.”

An investigation published in 2022 by Werner and Jo Anne in the journal preservation analyzed the current and historical spatio-temporal behavior of the species and determined that “extreme naivety towards humans resulted in early extirpation” and modified their migratory habits: they were confined to the high mountains, where they originally migrated in summer, and therefore they changed their diet, which led to skeletal problems and affected their longevity. Indiscriminate killing in the past is one of the factors that brought the species to the risk of extinction. “The huemul can be easily killed at close range with the simple use of stones, clubs or knives,” says the study, which also lists other elements for the disappearance of the animal such as dog attacks, the fragmentation of its habitat or malnutrition. . According to Flueck, the huemules do not find enough nutrients in the mountains.

Part of the dentition of a huemul that presents osteopathology due to the lack of access to forage rich in minerals. Jo Anne Smith-Flueck (Courtesy)

In the work, which they sign together with a dozen researchers, they conclude that, in order to recover the species, work must be done on its reintroduction in the areas that they historically inhabited in winter, stimulate the recovery of their migratory traditions and then advance in the numerical recovery and spatial.

The adventure of saving a species

After more than a decade of research in Patagonia, the Flueck couple joined the creation of the Shoonem Foundation, formed in 2013 with the aim of researching the huemul and developing tasks for its protection. A year earlier, the Municipal Protected Park had been created in the town of Alto Río Senguer, in Chubut, where the Rehabilitation and Recreation Station is located, inaugurated in August 2022 thanks to donations. “It was very important to achieve the reintroduction of the animals that can only be done with a breeding center,” says Flueck.

In 2017, they took a fundamental step. That year they began to mark the huemules that inhabited the area with radio collars to find out their location and behavior, how they move, at what times of the year and if they are still alive. But that was not an easy task either: in the summer, when the climate is favorable to humans, it is very difficult to find a huemul because they are few and they are scattered over very wide areas. In winter it is easier to identify them, although the task is complicated in high mountain areas where there is a lot of snow and temperatures below zero.

Werner Flueck observes a huemul. Jo Anne Smith-Flueck (Courtesy)

In addition, the roads are not accessible and sometimes they must enter by boat. The Fluecks have worked in the area since 1992. Werner recalls that, at first, they did not have a home in the area, so they spent long periods in tents. Some time ago they obtained a lot and built a small house, although the closest town to the breeding center is Alto Río Senguer, 170 kilometers away, so when they travel they must be equipped with everything they need to be able to work and subsist in an isolated area. , where gravel roads become an adventure.

In the last six years they have managed to mark several specimens: there are five with radio collars inside the Breeding Center and two outside. “The most important thing, reflects the researcher, is to analyze the movements. With that we were able to confirm the loss of migratory customs. If we get closer, we can see if they are alone or in a group, see the interaction between huemules and with other species. If they run five kilometers from the place where they were, we can investigate why”.

Shehuen, the huemul of hope

In November 2022, the researchers reached another milestone: the birth of Shehuen, which means “source of light” in the language of the Tehuelche people, the first huemul born at the Rehabilitation and Rebreeding Center. The birth occurred in a context of semi-captivity, since the hundred-hectare park has a fence and is permanently monitored. According to Flueck, Shehuen is doing “very well.” “Because of its size, it already looks like an adult. It had a very good development and it is very interesting to observe interactions that are not usual in wild areas”, he explains.

The biologist bets that the Shoonem Foundation can grow and calls for financial support through donations to continue research and save the huemul from extinction. “Returning to an extinct species is impossible. Among the many that exist, there are some that have a greater influence on the ecosystem. In Patagonia, the huemules are key because there are no others that can replace them, they are the only herbivorous deer”, he reflects. “If it is lost, many other aspects of the ecosystem will change. And we know that the healthier the vegetation and animals are, the better the control of water and climate will be.”