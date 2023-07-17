Spouses from the Belgorod region were killed in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, their daughter was injured

During the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, a married couple died, who, together with their daughter, went to the Crimea on vacation from the Belgorod region. This was announced by the Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The family was in the car when the bridge was attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The footage, which was filmed in the first minutes after the incident, shows the car where the dead Sergei and Natalya Kulik, as well as their daughter, were badly damaged.

The daughter of the deceased spouses survived, but was injured and lost her memory

The girl was sitting in the back seat was not fastened. She flew head first into the windshield and got stuck. While the doctors were driving, eyewitnesses calmed the victim and asked her not to move.

The student was taken to the emergency room. After she came to her senses, she failed remember the names of your parents. It is known that at the time of hospitalization, doctors convinced the girl that her parents were in another ambulance.

The victim was diagnosed with a chest injury and a closed craniocerebral injury, doctors assess her condition as moderate.

Nothing threatens the life of a teenager, doctors provide all the necessary assistance in full, psychologists will also join the work with the victim Anna MinkovaDeputy Governor of the Krasnodar Territory

A family from the Belgorod region was traveling to the Crimea with relatives. They crossed the bridge in two cars

In the second car, the sister of the deceased Natalia Kulik was driving to the peninsula with her husband and daughter. Their car was moving ahead and at the time of the attack on the bridge had already managed to pass the place of the explosion.

According to the stories of members of the Shestakov family, that night they agreed to keep in touch by phone and meet from the side of Kerch after passing the bridge. Around three o’clock in the morning, the relatives of the victims heard the first sound of an explosion, after which the lights on the bridge went out, then a second explosion sounded.

When the Kulik family stopped communicating, the husband of the sister of the deceased went to them. He dropped off his wife and daughter and drove back until he was stopped on the bridge by patrolmen. The Russian was not allowed to the relatives’ car, but he was able to see the damaged car of the Kulik couple.

The deceased Natalya Kulik worked in the education department of the Novooskolsky urban district, the husband was a truck driver and worked as a KamAZ driver, and his daughter studied at the city school. family friends toldthat Kulik went on vacation every year, and the deceased Natalya was always the soul of the company.

Good, kind, bright person. It’s very hard to talk about it now. We worked together Daria Bychkovacolleague of Natalia Kulik

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of the death of a married couple

Commenting on the attack, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the authorities are constantly taking additional security measures. The Kremlin knows who is behind the attack on the Crimean bridge, and is also aware of the insidiousness of Kyiv, he said.

“Today, the Kiev regime killed a young family — the girl’s parents, the girl was wounded on the Crimean bridge. And we need to talk about this so that everyone can hear, ”Peskov said.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place early in the morning on July 17

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian surface drones. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​​​the 145th support, the movement of trains and the work of the Kerch ferry were temporarily suspended.

The head of the State Council of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, in response to the incident, recalled the promise of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to hit decision-making centers in the event of new attacks on the country’s infrastructure facilities. In turn, Senator Alexander Bashkin linked the emergency on the Crimean bridge with the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.