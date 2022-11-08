Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 10:51



Agents from the Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard of Lora del Río (Seville), in collaboration with the ‘Grupo @’ of the Civil Guard of Murcia, proceeded to investigate two people -one of them in prison- for their participation in a crime of fraud and another of usurpation of marital status occurred in Lora.

The events date back to last October 2021, when a resident of that Sevillian town reported that a person from whom he had requested a loan accessed his bank account through the internet after having provided him with his access credentials. digital after being cheated.

As the injured party’s account did not have funds, the perpetrator proceeded to contract a loan worth 6,000 euros that the injured party had pre-approved through the bank’s web application. Later, taking advantage of the fact that he had access to all the complainant’s financial information, the author added the victim’s credit card to a mobile phone, in order to enable the use of it through said mobile device.

Subsequently, and using the aforementioned terminal, the author withdrew the 6,000 euros of the requested loan from an arcade located in the Murcian district of La Ñora. Once the investigations began to clarify the facts, the agents began to encounter the first difficulties, since the author had identified himself with the DNI of another injured party and the telephone number he used to contact the complainant had been deregistered since months ago, its last headline being another injured party.

The line of investigation continued with the analysis of the recordings of the establishment where the money was withdrawn, but another setback arose again: the individual was wearing a mask and his identification was not possible.

Although the telephone used by the author had been deactivated, the Civil Guard was certain that it was still active, at least on the servers of the instant messaging application Whatsapp, which was the application used to contact the victim. After carrying out various procedures of a more technical nature, the agents finally managed to identify the user of the telephone, who was a resident of Murcia, EFA

Subsequently, it was found that in the same address where this person lived, a male -AAM- with multiple records for the same facts investigated, who was apparently his partner, was also registered.

Once said identity was obtained, support was requested from agents of Las Torres de Cotillas, in order for them to contact an eyewitness to the events, who stated that AAM was in the recreation room on the day of the events and that he operated the ticket machine. , extracting a lot of money.

With the collaboration of agents from the Murcia command, the aforementioned woman was investigated and the man was located, who is currently in prison serving a sentence in the Murcia penitentiary.

All the proceedings instructed were sent to the Courts of Lora del Río (Seville), and it was discovered that AAM “is the person who a month ago was abruptly expelled from a building that was occupied in the town of Murcia”, a video that was It went viral on social networks due to the forcefulness with which the legitimate owner of the house and his two companions acted at the time of the eviction.