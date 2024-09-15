Thai couple finds melo pearl worth 1.3 million rubles during dinner

In Thailand, a couple bought melo sea snails for dinner and during the meal found a pearl worth 500 thousand baht (more than 1.3 million rubles). About this writes The Thaiger.

In early September, Adisak Sidao and Savitri Sangjan from Bangkok bought two kilograms of shellfish at a market. They cooked the snails and started eating. In the last shell, Sidao found something that he initially thought was a pebble.

Then the man remembered that melo snails can produce pearls that, unlike ordinary ones, are dark orange. He came across exactly this stone. A week later, he took the find to appraisers, and they confirmed that he had indeed come across a valuable pearl weighing 1.91 carats.

The couple were very surprised by their luck, as they always buy snails in the same place and have never made such finds before. Now they are studying the pearl market to sell the pearl more profitably. In their opinion, it can fetch up to half a million baht.

In January, a 53-year-old woman in Thailand bought seafood at a market and found a pearl inside the shell of one of the mollusks. She got a specimen weighing 6.8 carats.