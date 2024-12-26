Life on the streets has become a real problem in our country. However, this Thursday, Public Mirror have contacted María and Javier, a young couple who have decided invest your money in a very peculiar way.

As they explained in the morning of Antena 3, they have chosen to acquire two homes in Madrid so, instead of renting them, transfer them temporarily and free of charge to people or families in vulnerable situations.

Thus, Javier has highlighted that the two apartments that they give to these families are acquired and placed in their name. In addition, families who need to use them They do not have to pay any expensesnot even those corresponding to supplies, since these too are the responsibility of the couple supportive.

For their part, from the set of the program, the collaborators wanted to know if, at any time, the owners had had problems getting the occupants of their homes to abandon them when they were needed for other families; to which the young people responded that they had only had some inconvenience “with a mother and her daughter who wanted to stay” at home.

Likewise, María and Javier have pointed out how they can afford, despite their youth, to have two apartments given to vulnerable people and, in addition, lead a normal life: “For us we have no home. We got married three months ago and we live in the house of some of my relatives. We have been in his apartment since we got married because we still we couldn’t find anything for us.”





Finally, the couple explained what moves them to carry out this curious initiative: “We know that we will never lack anything in terms of non-material things.. We have very beautiful people by our side, family that loves us, friends… We are well surrounded and we will never meet on the street. However, in Spain there are more than 40,000 people living on the streets and that should challenge us. If our brothers and sisters are living on the streets, How come we are not doing anything for them?“.

“For us, faith is the most important thing. We are Catholics, practicing and God is the most important thing. If God is our father, those who are on the street are our brothers. If you take this seriously, in the end it challenges you and you have to do something,” Javier added.