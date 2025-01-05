The National Police arrested a couple this Sunday in Ceuta when they were preparing to travel to Algeciras (Cádiz) with five minor children and hid a migrant in blankets which they intended to introduce into the Peninsula.

As reported by the Higher Police Headquarters in a statement, the intervention occurred this Sunday morning when the agents of the Provincial Immigration and Border Brigade assigned to the Maritime Station were carrying out a routine check prior to boarding.

The police inspected a van that I was going to board heading to Algeciras with seven people on board, specifically a couple and their five minor children.

The police officer who carried out the control of the documentation prior to boarding carried out a vehicle inspection and discovered that in the third row of seats, hidden with blankets and various belongings, there was a person.

For this reason, we have proceeded to arrest of the driver and his wifecharging them with an alleged crime against the rights of foreign citizens.

The person who was traveling hidden inside the vehicle, a migrant who turned out to be brother-in-law of the driver and brother of the womanhas been detained in accordance with the Immigration Law.

Shortly after, the woman was released on humanitarian grounds to take care of the five minors, being summoned to court.