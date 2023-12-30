The Civil Guard has detained at the facilities of the Port of Algeciras (Cádiz) a couple of French origin who were subject to a European arrest and surrender order because the life of their minor son, who was allegedly They wanted to kill him in the Sahara because they believed he was possessed.

As reported this Saturday by the Civil Guard in a note, the two members of this couple had “psychiatric problems” and the “intention to murder their five-year-old son in the Sahara when they believed he was possessed.”

A few days ago, the civil guards of the Algeciras Fiscal and Border Company received a request for urgent collaboration from the French Gendarmerie, in which help was needed to locate a French couple who could be traveling with their son. five years heading to Morocco.

According to the information transmitted by the French Gendarmerie, the couple had a psychiatric history and would have communicated to another person close to them their intentions to travel to the Sahara to sacrifice their son, believing that he was possessed, as Benemérita continued to explain.

Given the seriousness of the events, a security device was set up covering the exit points from the peninsula towards Morocco, which has made it possible to locate the parents and the minor in a vehicle about to embark for Tangier in the facilities of the port of Algeciras. .

The couple had a European arrest warrant in force, and both have been arrested and placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, who has ordered their imprisonment.

The couple's son, who is in good health, has been transferred to a children's shelter for care and will be returned to his country of origin.