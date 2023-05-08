A couple has been arrested after a fast criminal career in which they have allegedly robbed at least 93 churches in 82 towns in Cantabria, Asturias and Palencia in about two months. The loot was generally meager, since they took the brush, the money that parishioners donate to support the parish, the priest and the local poor. His most notorious robbery, according to the Civil Guard, was that of about 1,000 euros from the donations of the Christmas nativity scene of the Sanctuary of Valvanuz (Selaya), within a chain of assaults on temples in the Pas valleys and very close to the house of the thieves: Villacarriedo. The robberies had put the parish priests in the area on alert because of the damage they caused to locks and stained glass windows to enter the temples, from which they also took religious effects. The couple kept at home the most uncomfortable booty: thousands of coins of small value, coming from the obolos deposited in the beggars of the churches.

The couple’s way of working was not very complicated: the woman looked around the temples in order to find the easiest ways of penetration. The churches were generally in isolated places, in sparsely populated localities, where they could enter without problems, although causing damage, especially to sacred stained glass windows and high-value wooden doors. The fracture and the scale were done after bursting the accesses with hydraulic jacks, crowbars, screwdrivers, hammers and pliers, which have been seized. They had also acquired a night vision device.

In just a couple of days, for example, they attacked the parishes of San Vicente de la Barquera, Valdáliga, Miera, Liérganes… Most of them were perpetrated between the end of December and last January. The Civil Guard began to connect the dots as a result of a patrol of the body stopping a car occupied by a couple in Tama (Cantabria) that inspired them with suspicion. A few days later, another patrol from the armed institute identified the same couple in Quijas, also near a temple.

In fact, the armed institute had reinforced security in March due to the suspicion that with the beginning of the Lebaniego Jubilee Year in the Santo Toribio monastery, “with the increase in pilgrims and donations in the churches located along this path, thefts could increase again.” That device is what allowed the alleged thieves to be identified.

The agents first arrested the man, after a follow-up, inside a car loaded with the tools they allegedly used in the robberies. Then they detained the woman at her home in Villacarriedo, where the guards found some “140 effects of an ecclesiastical nature, among which are images, cases with oil paintings, small chests with keys to the tabernacles, reliquaries for oleas, temple keys, instruments sound system and two carved wooden bases for the coffins”. And, above all, many nickel coins with different values ​​were found, part in baskets, part already packed to change them. The case is handled by the Investigating Court number 2 of Medio Cudeyo (Cantabria).