Wednesday, February 15, 2023



The National Police began an operation in January to clarify the existence of a drug sales point run by a couple in Yecla. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old Colombian woman and a 47-year-old man of Spanish nationality, as alleged perpetrators of the sale of narcotic substances in a place near a school and a leisure area.

At the moment in which the investigators became aware of the event, they implanted a surveillance device in the area that allowed the person investigated to be observed. Specifically, the individual was going to leave the parking lot in which he had parked. After being intercepted, the National Police discovered that he was carrying a package with 72 grams of cocaine in rock. The agents proceeded to search the home and found high purity cocaine, cash, two pesos, other substances for cutting the drug, a press and a mold to prepare the orders.

The seized substances will be analyzed for their purity since they represent a considerable increase in the final quantity that is distributed to the client. By mixing it with other cutting substances, it is possible to increase the profits of the trafficker and increase the total volume of the drug, as explained by the National Police.

During the investigation, a worker of Colombian origin was also found in the garage of the house in an irregular situation. His work activity corresponded to the manufacture of fabrics and upholstery on behalf of the arrested woman, for which reason the imputation of an alleged crime of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of labor exploitation is being assessed. The detainees were placed at the judicial disposal of the Yecla Guard Acting Court.