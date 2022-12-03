The Civil Guard has found a couple from Granada who had been missing since November 30 in a farmhouse in the Sierra de Orce killed by firearm shots. A patrol from the armed institute visited this farmhouse this morning and found these two people, who resided in the capital of Granada, dead.

Both SOS Disappeared and the Local Police had disseminated the poster with the image of the couple to collaborate with the family that had reported the disappearance of the couple. At this time, the agents of the armed institute are in the area waiting for the judicial delegation to arrive to carry out the removal of the two corpses.

At the moment, the investigators are working on the ground without being very clear yet how these two people have lost their lives.