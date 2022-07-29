The story we want to tell today is making the rounds of the web and has moved the entire people of the net. A couple she decided to adopt a baby and, when she finally brings him home, she received a very touching message from the baby’s biological mother. Let’s find out what happened together.

Rachel is a young woman who has had to make one of the most difficult decisions of her life: to give her child in adoption. The girl had no chance to raise the newborn baby as her partner decided to abandon her.

Luckily Rachel was able to convince a couple ready to adopt the baby, later named Jeremy. The adoptive parents of the little boy, having difficulty having children, have decided to adopt Jeremy. After the couple had the opportunity to have the baby in their arms, they had to deal with the sad goodbye written by Jeremy’s biological mother.

In the message in question Rachel has told all of hers history which doesn’t seem to have been pretty at all. The woman revealed that she suffered from depression when she found out she was staying pregnant. Also, Rachel has been through a hard period of alcoholism and explained that she had no way of making the boy live a good life.

In the letter written by the woman to say goodbye to her son, Rachel also mentioned one tragedy that has upset her life that has involved a person very important to her. These were her words:

After I started talking to an adoption agency about my son, I lost my best friend. She died of cancer.

From that point on, Rachel’s life only seemed to get worse. The father of her son did not want to take care of the child. These are the words Jeremy’s biological mother wrote for her adoptive parents son:

I want him to know that I love him more than my own life. I could lay down my life for him. So for now he’s goodbye, my son.

Rachel’s touching message showed the tremendous love that a mother can feel for her child. The young woman turned out to be quite selfless, as she preferred to be without the baby rather than give him a bad life.