Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: a coup d’état has been carried out in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has been destroyed, and the country is governed by an unconstitutional body that carried out a coup d’état and illegally established martial law. This was stated by former adviser to ex-president Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin at his YouTube-channel.

As Soskin noted, the factions of Yulia Tymoshenko and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have been “trampled.” “Therefore, martial law was illegally established in the parliamentary-presidential republic of Ukraine and it is being illegally extended. This is called usurpation of power,” he said.

Soskin called the office of the President of Ukraine an unconstitutional body and a simple “office” that illegally restricts the rights of Ukrainian citizens. In his opinion, President Vladimir Zelensky should be impeached for violating the constitution regarding elections, introducing martial law, as well as for criminal actions against his own citizens, but this is not happening, since Ukraine has turned into a state of a “stationary bandit.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that President Vladimir Zelensky is thinking about the possible holding of elections next spring.

Previously, former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Alexey Arestovich, announced his desire to participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).