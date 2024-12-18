There are reliable, recognizable, insistent and stubborn teams. None as inevitable and certain as the women’s Barcelona team, which did not fail and will be in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League on February 7 as seeded. He needed two goals to take first place in the group from City, who had defeated him on the first day, and he did not give up his efforts until he achieved them in Montjuïc, in front of 29,000 spectators dedicated to the cause.

Nothing stood between the Blaugrana and their mission. Aware and responsible, those who were most clear that they were not going to leave the job halfway were the competitive Claudia Pina and the leader Aitana Bonmatí, curiously the two scorers. If in the Bilbao final, the current best soccer player in the world opened the scoring against Lyon, against City the recent winner of The Best – she offered it to the public – did not stop until she achieved the 2-0 score that achieved the turnaround in the classification .

But even then Pere Romeu’s team was not formed and just two minutes after entering the field Alexia Putellas hit a left footed shot from outside the area to score the goal of tranquility. It was a coup of authority from the current champions.

Barça did not speculate in the slightest, unlike the English, who always had in mind that defeat by one goal was worth it. However, the locals understood that they had no time to lose and went out to sink their teeth as quickly as possible, although they were keeping Graham Hansen’s ace up their sleeve, already recovered but still a substitute.

Taking her place on the right wing was Salma Paralluelo, who barely played 28 minutes this season, but who was incisive, like the rest of her teammates.

City was not exactly the same as it was in October in Manchester, not only because it had just lost against Everton in its league. They were missing Greenwood in defense, Miedema in midfield and Hemp and Shaw up front, four high caliber players, undisputed starters. That reduced the strength of his lineup and perhaps also the game plan he could aspire to in Montjuïc.

Furthermore, Keating was in goal, and not the Japanese Yamashita, because the English coach opts for alternating goalkeepers in each game. It was Keating’s turn and her entry was a success as the young 20-year-old goalkeeper, along with Laia Aleixandri, supported City with her saves. The Catalan defense, captain, multiplied to repel the danger from the Blaugrana. And where the former Barcelona player could not reach, who played a great game cutting off advances and providing help, Keating’s gloves appeared to save the citizens, who wanted to delay the locals’ first goal as much as possible.

It only took four minutes for Barça to try to tickle City with a cross shot from Salma that was saved by the goalkeeper, in what was going to be a constant. The Blaugrana monopolized the ball and besieged the opponent’s area, who could not get out, suffocated and bottled up. Pajor headed one of the five corners the Blaugrana took in the first ten minutes.

But Keating not only became public enemy number 1 in the stands for her saves but also for trying to cut off Barcelona’s intense rhythm by calling the doctors at quarter of an hour, which Taylor took advantage of to make readjustments to her structure. But it was useless because only the goalkeeper prevented the 1-0 with saving interventions against Pajor and Brugts. Once the goalkeeper made a mistake with her foot, ahead of her, Aitana’s shot went just wide.

All the work that there was in an area was missing from Cata Coll, although the Dutch Roord almost surprised her with a right-footed shot that crashed into the crossbar. Maybe there City thought they would reach the break with 0-0. Big mistake. Because in a messy play, a Kennedy clearance fell in the area to Pina, who didn’t think about it and shot with everything to make it 1-0.

The scorer quickly went to pick up the ball from the net and put it in the center of the field. It was a sign that Barça was going to go for more and the harassment had not ended. City and Keating were still going to suffer that ambition to take revenge on Barcelona. The goalkeeper excelled against Pajor and Pina after the break but could do nothing when Aitana Bonmati confronted her. Pajor stood on his back and assisted for the Sant Pere de Ribes interior race, which Leila Ouahabi could not stop in the race. Aitana slipped the ball between Keating’s legs.

The work was done but Barça did not want last-minute surprises and did not lower their intensity until they scored the third. The crossbar prevented another goal from Aitana but no one could prevent Alexia’s, with an unappealable shot from the edge of the area, after a recovery by Patri Guijarro. Then Montjuïc could celebrate, the work was finished.