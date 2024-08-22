He The Venezuelan government summoned the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to “explain” the real situation in the post-election context and to show “evidence” of the “violence” unleashed by the opposition after the vote on July 28.

At least 50 diplomats listened for almost two hours to the arguments of Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Attorney General Tarek William Saab on theories of a coup d’état, cyber attacks -25,000,000 million attacks a day- and plans by the United States to generate violence in the country and destabilize the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

Among those attending were representatives from Mexico, China, Turkey, Guyana and Spain. The Colombian ambassador in Caracas was not present at the meeting.

According to prosecutor Saab, there have been 27 deaths in the protests that followed the elections, two of which were in traffic accidents caused by obstacles on the roads. None of them, Saab said at the meeting, is “attributable” to the “state security forces.”

Of all the victims, 70 percent were killed by criminal groups.

In a long speech in which he recounted the coup against Hugo Chávez in 2002, Saab also claimed that “criminal groups” organised by the opposition were responsible for the deaths.

“Literally, of all the victims, 70 percent were murdered by criminal groups. I will say the first major conclusion. None (deaths) attributable to State security forces, none attributable to civil, military or police officials linked to the State. Because we do not have a single complaint,” he said.

The prosecutor did not mention the number of people arrested during the protests, which the authorities themselves say are more than 2,200. What he did mention was the number of injured: about 190, of whom “approximately 100 are members of the police and military forces.”

National Guard arrests youth in Caracas Photo:AFP

Foreign Minister denounces a coup d’état with the participation of the Aragua Train

During the meeting on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yván Gil insisted that there was no need to show the voting records of July 28 to certify Nicolás Maduro’s victory because “there is already a ruling from the National Electoral Council” and what the president did was go to the Supreme Court of Justice to “corroborate” the CNE results.

The evidence led us to believe that the Tren del Llano and the extinct Tren de Aragua were actually being hired by the opposition to start a coup d’état.

In the same line of discourse as the prosecutor, Gil assured that Behind the attempted “coup d’état” in Venezuela were the criminal gangs of “El Tren de Aragua” and “El Tren del Llano”, which – he assured – were “hired by the opposition”.

“The evidence led us to believe that the Tren del Llano and the now defunct Tren de Aragua were actually being hired by the opposition to initiate a coup d’état,” said the foreign minister, who did not provide evidence of the accusations.

He said that, in addition to the protests against the electoral results announced by the CNE, There is also a “machinery that has been deployed on social media” to question Maduro’s re-election and incite new protests.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil. Photo:AFP

Gil also questioned the fact that the Organization of American States “forced” countries to sign a resolution against Venezuela. A text approved by consensus last Friday and in which the countries urged the CNE to publish the minutes that account for the vote and to stop human rights violations in the country.

In the speech, The Venezuelan foreign policy representative also insisted that the ambassadors see “the truth” of what was happening in the country, which “was at peace.”

The TSJ’s expert opinion will validate Maduro’s victory

At the meeting with the ambassadors, however, there was no talk of blocking social media X – which has been offline for more than ten days – and other platforms, nor was there any mention of arbitrary arrests in the country. Many of these have been recorded in live broadcasts, as is the case of María Oropeza, coordinator of Vente Venezuela – María Corina Machado’s organization – in Portuguesa.

Saab did show videos of the attacks on officers and the burning of buildings, as well as the toppling of some statues, including those of Hugo Chavez. For Saab, this is a “criminal act.”

There was also no mention of the expert opinion that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) is carrying out on the voting records that are in its possession. and that by the weekend it had reached 60 percent progress, according to information released by the State.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso shaking hands with Venezuelan Supreme Court (TSJ) President Caryslia Rodríguez. Photo:AFP

For the opposition, this is an illegal procedure because it is the National Electoral Council that must rule on the elections and not the Supreme Court.

In this regard, Enrique Márquez, former presidential candidate and who refused to sign a document before the TSJ that urged it to recognize the result of the election, presented before the body a recusal against the president of the highest court, Caryslia Rodríguez, alleging that There are substantial reasons that compromise his impartiality and ability to perform his role in the judicial process related to the July 28 elections.

Márquez bases his recusal on the judge’s ties to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, the party of Nicolás Maduro.

“The CNE is the constitutionally obligated body to total the votes of Venezuelans and to publish the minutes of the counting of those votes. However, contrary to article 146 of the Organic Law of Electoral Processes (Lopre), that institution did not comply with the established deadlines and has refused to present the results of each electoral table,” said María Corina Machado and Edmundo González in a statement in which they denounced the actions of the TSJ.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas