The empty streets of Caracas confirm that this Friday is a day in which people have preferred to remain in their homes under protection, waiting for what may happen in the country. The clouds in the sky are few, as are the businesses open. The night before, several drones soared over the La Carlota air base – the Caracas military airport – and in a completely Orwellian scene, they drew in the dark sky the face of Nicolás Maduro and a dove of peace holding a tricolor flag. . “Peace won, Venezuela won!”, wrote the drones with their light show. In front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation, a hundred meters from where María Corina Machado reappeared on Thursday, numerous public workers are gathered who are uniformed with t-shirts, caps and flags that say ‘I swear with Maduro’. They get on dozens of ministry buses and leave in a caravan towards Miraflores to celebrate the inauguration of Maduro, who has no way of showing the world that he won. “Let’s hope the best happens today,” comments the security guard of a residential building. in western Caracas, referring to the swearing-in of Edmundo González. Several sentries take turns guarding throughout the week, and this one had to do a 24-hour guard on Friday, but he decided to come the night before and stay the night in anticipation of a transportation stoppage that would prevent him from traveling to his home. job. “If everything goes well, I’m going to Spain to look for my son and my grandchildren and bring them to me,” he says hopefully. Related News Standard No Maduro: “Say what you want to say, but they couldn’t prevent this inauguration” P. Friend Follow live the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela today, with the last hour of the protests in Caracas and what is happening with the opposition in the country. In the west, militarization has decreased. Only the occasional truck without a license plate from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service can be seen. Most of the armed forces are condensed in the center of the capital, where Maduro is donning the presidential sash. His swearing-in is a blow to the mood for the majority of the population, who chose González to be the one to receive the presidential mandate. But it is very difficult to take away the faith of Venezuelans right now. A faith that was renewed with strength when Machado challenged the regime by coming out of hiding. A roller coaster of emotions continued to spin when the news arrived of her arrest and then her release, which has not yet reached its final point. Discouraged people “María Corina demonstrated, once again, her leadership,” comments a neighbor of the San Pedro parish, southeast of the city. «On Thursday people took a risk and responded to his call. As she says: fear defeated fear”, although the call was not as attended as previous ones. «The people are still, in some way, subdued, because there are still no demonstrations from those we expect, which is the military force. There is no action and people are afraid and careful. Not everyone has the courage to go out. But, despite that, I believe that the number throughout the country was massive, contrary to the call that Diosdado Cabello made in parallel, which did not work. Faced with the endless path of the opposition, this neighbor – who prefers to remain anonymous –, recognizes that there are many desperate and discouraged people “because they do not see the results.” But you have to have serenity, he says. «María Corina has a plan, a strategy. And he has proven it over time. She has been a coherent woman, but above all intelligent. People want to know what the plan is, yes, but if they find out, so will the regime and that does guarantee failure. The man from Caracas is convinced that before January 10 nothing was going to happen, because “there were to wait for the act of usurpation to be consummated in which Maduro hangs the presidential sash again. From now on we will see who remains loyal and who is going to go against that man. Likewise, he trusts that González will also be sworn in, although he does not know how or where he will do so. «The important thing is to continue supporting María Corina. Thursday raised expectations, letting us understand that there is something in progress. Let’s settle for that. We Venezuelans have nothing left to do but wait. And at the appropriate time, and she will indicate it, we will take the actions that we as a population must take. Let’s not ask for more. I believe that things are going to happen and they are going to happen for the better. What remains are hours.

