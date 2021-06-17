Lucia for them and Hugo for them. These are the names most given to newborns in 2020, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) published this Thursday. They are not a surprise: Lucia is the most common name among newborn babies since 2003, when she surpassed Maria; Hugo is the most chosen for children since 2012, when he overtook Alejandro. You can check the top 100 names for boys and girls in the following table.

There is movement among the names that occupy the rest of the men’s podium: Mateo has surpassed Martín and Lucas, who occupied the second and third place respectively for several years. The second and third most used names for newborns have been the same in 2020 as in 2019: Sofía and Martina.

These are the ten most chosen names for girls last year: Lucía (3,432 girls), followed by Sofía (3,190), Martina (3,042), María (2,839), Julia (2,436), Paula (2,201), Valeria (2,167 ), Emma (2,119), Daniela (2,015) and Carla (1,831). Advance positions Valeria (going from ninth to seventh) and Carla (from fourteenth to tenth) while Emma (from seventh to eighth) and Daniela (from eighth to ninth) fall.

By number of children, the first ten names of 2020 are: Hugo (3,313 children), Mateo (3,248), Martín (3,144), Lucas (3,024), Leo (2,823), Daniel (2,592), Alejandro (2,525), Manuel (2,411), Pablo (2,400) and Álvaro (2,070). Mateo (from fourth to second) and Manuel (from ninth to eighth) advance while Martín (from second to third), Lucas (from third to fourth) and Pablo (from eighth to ninth) move back.

Between communities there are some differences. Sofía surpasses Lucía in Asturias and Galicia; Mateo a Hugo in Madrid, Aragon or Castilla-La Mancha; the traditional Manuel continues to prevail in Andalusia and Extremadura; Euskadi bets on Ane and Markel and Catalonia on Julia and Marc …

Most common names for newborns in 2020 in each autonomous community. INE

All these names that will flood the future of the Spanish, although they are popular and are gaining ground, they still do not take the top positions of the most common. The traditional ones continue to rule: Mari Carmen, María and Carmen among the women and Antonio, Manuel and José among the most numerous in the male sector.

In the following graphs you can see the progress of the names with the highest number of girls and boys since 2002, the first records offered by the INE website on this statistic. If you cannot see the graphs, click here for the girls Y here for the kids.