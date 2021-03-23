The National Health Service in England said today, Tuesday, that an allergy medicine has been discovered to be an effective treatment for Covid 19 – caused by the Corona virus, and has treated nearly a million people worldwide.

Dexamethasone, which treats severe allergies, skin diseases, nausea, swelling and autoimmune diseases, has been used to treat Corona virus patients in hospitals since June of last year.

This came after an experiment led by scientists from the University of Oxford in Britain in a study called “Recovery”, and it was found that this drug can reduce deaths among hospitalized Covid 19 patients who need oxygen and rely on ventilators by 18% and 36%, respectively. .

According to a separate study conducted by the Nuffield Department of Medicine in Oxford, it is estimated that the drug has treated 22,000 patients in Britain and 958,000 people worldwide so far.

“Thanks to the extraordinary work of our researchers and health services and patient staff, around a million people around the world may have been saved,” said NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens.

“Research that usually takes years yields solutions in record time, with results that reverberate all over the world,” he added.

He continued, “Just as the virus has spread across borders, so should treatments and vaccines be a common exit strategy for mankind from this pandemic.”