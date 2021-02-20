Norwegians are said to be born with sleds. But the scarcity of snowfall and the Covid epidemic have dampened their passion for skiing this year, prompting the authorities to allocate rinks and paths in parks in the heart of Oslo for this purpose.

In recent weeks, hundreds of cubic meters of white gold produced by snow cannons have been dumped over areas that, despite the onset of winter, remained covered in green grass on the hills surrounding the capital.

Snow blocks that were flattened and carved into soles have turned into a playground for lovers of various winter sports and skiing in its forms for all ages: young children on a trip with the kindergarten, retired people full of activity, or even employees resting during a remote work day.

Oslo city councilor as he attends a snowmobile hill in a park in Oslo

Municipal council member Omar Sami Jamal says, “For three months, Oslo has been subject to very strict health measures (to contain Covid), but we can still go out.”

“Since the winter did not bring us a lot of snow, we made sure to bring it to the people. We brought them a little marca close to their homes,” he adds.

But what is a “marca”? It is those wooded hills that overlook the city and people come to breathe fresh air on foot or on sledges after work or during the weekend.

“We do not want people to crowd. We want them to distance themselves from each other, and the best way to achieve this is to take advantage of public spaces within the city,” said a member of the municipal council.

Thus, four parks in Oslo – including that of the Royal Palace – are – or will be partially covered – artificial snow as a throw for the eyes of skiers.

“It is very important to encourage people to move, without everyone having to take the same train to go out of town,” says Miriam Hain Scotland.