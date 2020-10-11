Protests in New York by the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spread throughout the United States against police brutality against the African-American population.

When Barack Obama revalidated his mandate in 2012 as the first African-American president in US history, the dominant thesis was that Republicans could not survive as a “white party”: the demographic shift towards a much more multicolored population profile advised a parallel moderation of positions on migration, segregation and inequalities. The states bordering Mexico, many of them historically assumed as their own by the conservative electorate, served as an example: in places like Texas (-18%), Arizona (-12%) or Nevada (-18%) the weight of the white electorate it has fallen sharply so far this century.

But Trump won, in part thanks to white voters fearful of their own race’s alleged loss of power. A fear that his own victory served to discard, unless for now. And the incontrovertible truth is that in the United States electorate there are (there were in 2018 at least, according to Pew Research estimates) 158 million potential white voters. Two-thirds of the total, and ten million more than at the beginning of the millennium.

It is true that in this same time the electorate of Hispanic and Asian origin has doubled; and it is also true that the African American has grown 50%. All this means that the white population has less weight relative on the total. But it is still the majority, without having stopped increasing. It also has better access to the vote, too often forbidden for minorities by obstacles that are disguised as administrative requirements, which can fulfill the promise of mobilizing the racial bloc in a much more solid way.

When one considers the demographic evolution of the country from this nuanced perspective, the state-by-state map also becomes more parsimonious: in some it is true that there are less White voters today than yesterday, but in the majority what happens looks more like unequal growth, only surpassed by other population groups, and with pending electoral questions.

🌁 California and Pennsylvania: two multi-colored giants

The fear of the end of the white race is one of the most sinister of the many that Trump rode into the Oval Office. It is sinister not because of the figures, which by themselves are hardly a neutral description of an inevitable, almost cyclical demographic change in a country built on the basis of several waves of migrants (if we had data, we could probably construct similar maps by contrasting “British”, “Irish”, “Germans”, “Italians” in the 1900s: all “white” now). But today, like yesterday, the negative comparison implies a clearly racist assessment; at the very least, it supposes that the “white race” is something intrinsically valuable, to be preserved, threatened.

However, those places where the white electorate is actually declining are few and far between: the homes of the great cities of the American twentieth century (California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts), added to certain points in its northeastern environment.

The largest state in the Union plays in its own category. California would by itself be one of the largest countries in the world. His firm Democratic vote for decades is linked to his own demographic profile determined by a history that can be summed up in something as simple as that the border between the US and Mexico divides it in two (Baja California, and Baja California Sur, are the first entities Mexican states in which one is found). Their numbers are therefore of extraordinary magnitude.

The rest of the States that present an absolute drop in white voters do so marked by the differentiated aging of this population and the lack of generational renewal equal to the rest. In none of them is the decline enormous, and only one is really a place of political contention: Pennsylvania, one of the three keys to the Republican victory of the last election.

The negative side of the population change graph is located in its heart, once industrial and mining, from which Joe Biden is by the way a native: Scranton, a municipality with a working-class tradition that cites at the slightest opportunity to highlight its connection with the voter profile that he ended up giving the presidency to his rival in 2016. The newcomers to the electorate are in other places: in the capital, Philadelphia, and in surrounding municipalities in the Southeast of the State; municipalities such as Reading and Allentown, which concentrate proportions greater than 50% of Hispanics over the total of their inhabitants.

If California or New York are tireless reminders that the United States is a country in constant flux, Pennsylvania is the place that dreamed of a homogeneity that was really more of a circumstantial mirage.

🌅 Georgia, the new old South

Reliable proof that any apparent demographic balance in the United States is subject to the ups and downs of history is provided by the southern quartet of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and, above all, Georgia, the most populous of the four. Together they form the epicenter of the original sin of American democracy: slavery first, racial segregation sanctioned by law later, and its permanent consequences to this day. For all these reasons, they were reviled places, even abandoned, by entire African-American families who sought less hostile environments in the Union. And yet, now in all four the demographic rhythm is marked by their heirs. This is particularly true in Atlanta (capital of Georgia) and its surroundings, with only 40% white population.

With this, and with the new voters of Hispanic and Asian origin, a traditionally Republican state (but that became Bill Clinton’s in the 1990s) may fall to the Democratic side in 2020.

🎢 The uneven Latin wave

But if a current of change has deserved public and media attention in recent years in the US, it has been the growth of the Hispanic population in a position to vote. Inevitably lagging behind with respect to migratory moments, which usually come with difficulties in accessing the most basic rights (also, of course, voting rights), it seems that at last the penultimate demographic sediment of a society made in layers reaches part of the power that corresponds to it numerically. This consolidation occurs, above all, in states that already belong to the party to which a majority of Hispanics belong. But not all, far from it: in Florida, being Latino is not the same as voting blue; in Arizona and Texas perhaps the correlation is stronger, but there the wave has yet to demonstrate its ability to spill over. The former is considered as at stake in this election; the second is somewhat far from being a Democratic hunting ground today.

It is at least curious that a country whose history is incomprehensible without starting from a first wave of purely Hispanic conquest and colonization, which also consolidated its current territory through acquisitions and wars to the south (“we did not cross the border, it was the border that crossed us ”is a common rhetorical figure in Latin-American mythology), restrict both your historical gaze and to build a one-way narrative that goes from white to multicolored, which is an optical effect of field closure : America was never anything but change.

