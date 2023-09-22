We knew the Afghans in Al Ain before we knew Afghanistan. They loved that city, which in parts resembled their distant villages. The Afghan usually takes refuge in a mountain wherever he goes. Only then does he feel safe, and all I remember from Afghanistan when I was young in the sixties are postage stamps of a few letters from… He reads it, as it is a country that has remained closed due to geography and the conflict of history, until the visitor to that country, before and after, has become, in the eyes of many, a place of suspicion and suspicion, and questions and exclamation marks revolve around it, and it is not without questioning at the airports.

Afghanistan, meaning the country of Afghanistan, is surrounded by bare, deaf mountains, with no outlet to see the sea to be happy, and it may welcome a stranger without any provocation or apprehension. It has reefs and valleys, and many diverse minerals, including gold. Tribes belonging to diverse cultures, many religions, and different languages ​​have settled on that land. History, united only by their love of conquest and fighting for control, that harsh geography imposed its nature on the people, such that they no longer knew anything except wars, and because they were various tribes they remained far from stability and civilization, even though they went through bright monarchical periods at the beginning of the twentieth century, and knew civilization. Civilization and science and light entered the country, until Afghanistan as a kingdom almost turned to Westernization, as the “Shah” wanted for Iran, and as “Ataturk” did for Turkey, but this country is bordered by Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, India, and China as a narrow outlet, called “the duck’s beak.” Therefore, it is located on the Silk Road, which made it, with its strategic location, vulnerable to wars and invasions throughout history, since “Alexander the Great of Macedonia,” who crossed it on his way to India, and built several cities there, including “Herat and Kandahar,” which were called in the past. The name of Alexandria, and in the nineteenth century, Afghanistan was disputed by the Russian and British empires in their historical struggle to control India before the partition, and the countries of Central Asia, but, due to the circumstances of World War II, Afghanistan escaped the occupation, only to have wars return to it again after the coups against the monarchy and the civil war. And the entry of the Soviet Union in 1979-1989, after the “Afghan People’s Democratic Party” loyal to it gained power, and the entry of America on the other side and its support for the Islamic movement and the mujahideen, and then the formation of the “Taliban” and the emergence of the phenomenon of “Afghan” Arabs from the remnants of the mujahideen, and the “Al-Qaeda” organization. », After the events of September 11, 2001, and the magic turned against the magician, the United States of America intervened with its equipment and equipment, and took control of Afghanistan for twenty full years. Its cost was high, financially and humanly, on both sides. After the Soviet Union withdrew from Afghanistan, it entered the country without a political and security system. In a civil war, where the Mujahideen leaders, yesterday’s allies, fought against Marxism and the communist tide, and multiple parties, governments, and agencies played in that civil war, supporting the team they wanted to win in order to achieve their interests, but the “Taliban” ruled the country in the end, but it showed the world a face other than Civilized towards modern science, women and their civil rights, and their legitimization of terrorism, extremism and violent behaviour, even towards antiquities and cultural components, then they were expelled from power and returned to it after the American withdrawal in a face preceded by violence, fear and intimidation, leaving all doors open to questions and reading developments… and tomorrow we will continue.