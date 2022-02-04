Think of a country with the letter P… It’s another one. There are insignificant things in the world. Palau could be one of them. Tiny and distant, by any standard, it only became independent in 1994. Before, it came from Spain, which sold it to Germany, which lost it to Japan, which lost it to the United States. In the meantime alone, it has been under new management four times. Palau has its 18,000 inhabitants and a GDP of US$ 257 million (2020). I randomly picked a Brazilian municipality with the letter P in the initial: Pompeia (SP). According to the IBGE, its GDP was around US$ 243 million (2019). A Palau, only bigger, as it has 45,000 residents.

For Palau (why not the city of Pompeii?) had the right to vote in multiple general assemblies of the United Nations. On the agenda, he decided on issues such as whether or not to maintain the economic embargo that the Americans have been practicing against Cuba since the early 1960s. Cuban economy. Each year, the Palauan government sometimes voted against ending the embargo, sometimes abstained, but never voted to end the embargo. “Screw it, Cuba”, was the clear message. He basically followed what Washington, on whom he is financially dependent, told him to do.

Almost two hundred nations have voted on the issue of embargo on Cuba during the UN General Assembly since 1992 – except for 2020, because of the pandemic. Virtually every country chooses to lift the embargo, including historic American allies such as the United Kingdom. Along with Washington, they usually vote only Israel and franchises like Palau and Marshall Islands. Oh, and Brazil, which in 2019 followed the trolley — last year, the Bolsonaro government abstained, along with Colombia and Ukraine, and even Palau didn’t get on board anymore.

Furthermore, there was a long tradition in Brazilian diplomacy, that of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Behavior considered exemplary and globally praised. The country was not directly involved, for example, in the Security Council votes that led to the invasion of Libya and the Civil War that has swept Syria for more than a decade.

As an institution, the itamaraty succumbed. in essence, all it took was one despicable command for an entire story to melt.

The historic dismantling of this stance began with this government, to the total and absolute surprise of no one. It started with the lack of education of the duo Jair Bolsonaro & Paulo Guedes with the French first lady and followed with inappropriate comments about neighboring elections, with arrogant attacks on Mercosur, with xenophobic jokes against Chinese. As an institution, Itamaraty succumbed, revealing that, in essence, a despicable command was enough for a story to melt down the latrine.

The result of all this will also be, and in the end, economic. As much as Beijing never assumes, there are more restrictions on Brazilian products. Mercosur with the European Union? Only if Bolsonaro has leaked out of his chair, otherwise it’s better to wait seated. Participation in international bodies such as the OECD? Even the late (literal or not) Ernesto Araújo and Olavo de Carvalho know that it won’t be soon.

The country with a multi-ethnic cultural melting pot has become the homeland of “go to Cuba”, “here will never be Venezuela”, “death to Moïse Kabagambe”, the 24-year-old Congolese youth cowardly murdered in Rio de Janeiro. Step by step, we are leaving the leading role, which we never fully occupied, but which we were closer to, to become a marginal player in the geopolitical field. We only stay on the board because we are over 210 million — global brands want us because we are many, not because we are “qualified consumers”. By throwing its character in the trash, Brazil does not realize that it is crumbling as a nation. This rescue will cost a lot.