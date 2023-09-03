Genoa – “It could have been avoided”. After a tragedy, these are the words we never want to hear. We would like to hear that it was a fatality, something unpredictable, that escapes man’s control.

Instead, even in the Brandizzo massacre – the absurd death of five night workers working along the railroad tracks – that sentence has returned to strike us with its fierce laconicity. And she did so accompanied by evaluations by the investigators which will have to be verified, but which already appear equally terrible: “Serious violations of procedures emerge”, “The guarantee mechanism was not sufficient to adequately protect such a delicate job”.

These are judgments that all converge on a bitter reflection: how is it possible that occupational safety is not yet an absolute value, a prerequisite from which everything else must derive? And on the contrary, do you become a variable hostage to the situations or conveniences of the moment? Again: how is it possible that all this is happening in Italy, where the price paid for security is tragically high, given that it has affected numerous events, even different from each other, to the point of becoming a central theme in the trial on the Morandi bridge massacre?

In the case of the workers overwhelmed by the train, the investigation will tell us the point at which the pact that must ensure the protection of the workers was betrayed. But we all have another task: we must make the effort not to get used to indignation, we must prevent the indignation from gradually subsiding and only flaring up again with the next tragedy. Because safety at work is one of the pillars on which a community is founded: if it is weak, what it should support is all the more so.

It’s a sort of Italian curse that of not knowing how to prioritize: better, not to assign them the role and importance they deserve. Because unfortunately what happens to safety in the workplace also affects other cornerstones of a company.

Above all, two emerge clearly in this phase: school and healthcare. On the eve of the new school year we find ourselves with the kit of emergencies intact in its discouraging rituals: structures that are in many cases inadequate, teachers who are missing, classes destined to proceed in fits and starts for who knows how long. For heaven’s sake, some effort has been made, but they are drops compared to the chorus of promises that run after each change of government and in the face of the importance of what is at stake.

If for the school we are talking about a bill that will expire later, when today’s students will be the ruling class of tomorrow, in the case of health care the bill is presented to us immediately, every day. The lack of doctors and nurses, which translates into the growing difficulty of guaranteeing those services for which Italians pay taxes, continually enlists new testimonies and hurts even more because it arrives after the Covid years, when an emergency never seen before earlier he had slammed the importance of having an efficient health system in our faces.

It is very jarring to remember today the main slogan of the pandemic, “We will come out better”. Do you remember? It was said continuously, also to imagine a different Healthcare system, which would not have to deal with the scarcity of resources that we now hear evoked whenever services do not harmonize with needs.

The resource problem exists, it would be foolish to deny it (and where it doesn’t exist, as in the case of the Pnrr, our stumbles risk producing the same serious trouble). The preparation of the next Budget shows that there is no money to do all that would be needed and the government has to sketch it out with some embarrassment, postponing many electoral promises. But precisely because funds are less than necessary and our economy is stressed by slowing growth and still pounding inflation, well, in the face of all this it would be more important than ever to aim to strengthen the foundationrather than pursuing unrealistic projects.

Work (and safety, of course), school, healthcare: there’s little to invent, let’s start from here. Is called programming, terrain on which we Italians move uncertainly, favoring emergency interventions, last-minute solutions, postponements and perhaps the proverbial strokes of wit. A strategy that doesn’t pay: let’s realize it, without having to wait for the next tragedy to do it.