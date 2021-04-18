The government of New Zealand is planning bills related to the restriction of tobacco so that in 2025 the country can be declared free of it.

Among the series of anti-smoking measures that they contemplate is the prohibition of the sale of cigarettes to people born after 2004.

Under the name of Action Plan Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, the authorities plan to approve a significant reduction in the level of nicotine allowed in tobacco and to establish restrictions on the places where cigarettes can be sold.

Around 4,500 New Zealanders die each year from tobacco (AP).

What is sought is to give a new approach to tobacco and according to The Independent “The government is also considering banning filters, reducing the amount of nicotine in tobacco products, and limiting the number of places you can buy it.” And put a minimum price on tobacco.

The Health Ministry explained that although smoking rates have decreased in the last decade, “much remains to be done,” in particular to reduce consumption among “the maori, the peoples of the Pacific and those who live in our most disadvantaged communities. “

The health authorities have invited citizens to provide suggestions on the action plan, which was formally published.

New Zealanders will have a deadline Until May 31 to share your assessments before the initiative enters the next phase of becoming law.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Ayesha Verrall, said that the Government wants to hear from the population and the companies involved about what measures could be feasible to further reduce the rate of smoking in the country.

“About 4,500 New Zealanders die each year because of tobacco and we have to move fast in order to reach that goal. Doing business as usual, without the tobacco control program, will not get us there, “he said.

Six stores on average sell tobacco within a 10-minute walk of New Zealand high schools.

Meanwhile, various experts have warned that limiting the sale of tobacco would bankrupt store owners and that the restrictions could fuel a black market not regulated.

The New Zealand Cancer Society welcomed the proposal, saying “that six stores on average sell tobacco within a 10-minute walk of New Zealand high schools, and that there are four times as many tobacco retailers in low-income communities. income where smoking rates are highest. “

