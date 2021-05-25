Many people wonder how it is possible that Argentina, being such a large country, with many natural resources, is such a poor country. In reality, we are not poor, we are a country impoverished by the ineptitude of the ruling class and by popular idiosyncrasy, who support with their vote those who promise magic solutions, which implies that we have a cultural problem. In reality, neither the size of the territory nor the level of natural resources guarantee development and wealth. The key to success is that the characteristics of the political, regulatory and economic system are favorable to investment, the true engine of development.

From 1930 onwards we have done nothing but put obstacles to saving and investment. After being destroyed in 1945, Japan has been one of the world’s leading powers for years, despite being a small country with few natural resources. 70 years ago Cuba was a very rich country, and now it has a poverty of 91%. Venezuela was a large oil producer and now it has to import fuel, with poverty of 93%. Together with these countries, we could become rich again if we replaced the populist system with the one adopted by the more developed countries: the free market economy.

Ricardo E. Frías

[email protected]

Let them deal with the pandemic first and not with Justice

I am 86 years old and my wife is 82. We were vaccinated with the first dose of Sputnik on March 10 and 13 days later we were infected with Covid-19. We spent the first week at home with a high fever and after those days the fever began to be regulated, logically with medications (paracetamol, among them) prescribed by the doctors who performed the swab. And for having been vaccinated before, according to the doctors, we had no worse.

The situation that our country is experiencing is due to the very slow progress with the testing, which makes the virus continue to advance and possibly increase its contagion efficiency. To this is added the delay, I do not know if it is politically provoked, in the vaccination, with which more deaths would be avoided (in our case). Therefore, I hold the national government responsible for the current situation in the country (infections and deaths), which had promised 20 million vaccines for the month of January and now, at the end of May, we have barely reached half, causing the current situation .

I ask, I pray … that each province, including the CABA, which according to the National Constitution are autonomous, be able to purchase the necessary vaccines and not depend on the national government.

I also ask all the deputies, senators and members of all the governments of the country to think about solving the pandemic first, which covers all of Argentina and then the judicial problems to benefit the corrupt of previous governments.

Ing. Pedro A. Crespo

[email protected]

Asks the President to listen to the opposition

Mr. President of the Nation. You and no one were prepared for a pandemic. You President and I citizen are almost the same age, the one who presides and the one who waits. Many of those who say they accompany him long ago chose the path from which there is no return. But to you, with your inconsistencies and the great good part to show, I am not afraid to tell you to listen carefully also to the opposition, political and scientific, because they are not going to leave you adrift in the great problem, which is of they too, and from the sincere consensus it will relieve us. Remember that “in the multitude of advice there is wisdom”, according to Ben Hecht, in his “Fifteen Killers Save a Life” and that there is nothing easier than giving advice and more difficult than taking it.

On this very serious occasion that affects us all (people), better than adding fuel and phosphorus is to shake hands that help with vision from another point of view to what cannot be seen perfectly. The decisions remain with you and may it be for the good of all.

Juan Arturo Murrie

.[email protected]

Peace, justice and freedom, from love and education

With humility and Christian roots, Pope Francis is a light of faith, renewed hope and love that invites us to reflect and enlightens us in the face of so much darkness to elevate the human condition towards the common good, love, peace and the care of mother nature. Francis calls us not to idolize money and not to exclude the other and to act for “a rescue” of humanity based on “building peace, justice and freedom from love and education”, promoting the integration and eradication of growing poverty and malnutrition, violence, weapons and wars.

In the current context where iniquities, conflicts, selfishness, banalities, hatreds, meritocracy, indifference and pandemic converge; politics based on love, sensitivity, fraternity, solidarity and unity is the way to go.

How important is the educative and social role of public, free and secular schools! Also of libraries and community clubs. In each neighborhood, in each town of our Argentina they form values, tools and criteria that make it possible to tear down walls and social determinants; accessible spaces of inclusion for health care, sports, to access technology, culture, science and art. And so change is present and achieve a broad socio-economic-cultural-educational development for all and transform the world into a better and caring, healthier one; in more dignified lives, in harmonically integrated, bioethical and just societies; free from any form of violence.

Prof. Dr. Damián Pablo Ballester

.[email protected]

Claim for American vaccines

If US foreign policy cares about something -humanly or geopolitically- the destiny of Latin American countries and peoples, whether in the hands of autocratic populisms or under threat of a communist greening in the region, more and better they should take care that in their “ explosive backyard ”, which runs from the Rio Grande to Patagonia, all received the North American-made Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines against Covid-19 before anyone else.

Here we have only been counting very scarcely on Russian, Chinese and English vaccines. From the great northern country, where so many Argentines visit, boast or are going to be vaccinated, none … Disagreements for not having them in Argentina may be at the state or business level; but the dead due to lack of North American vaccines are victims of the “Terminator” Covid-19.

There are gestures that –by action or omission- the peoples do not forget … And on which perverse tyrannies are built.

Adrian Armando Klas

.[email protected]