Bangui has recovered his umbilical cord. The capital of the Central African Republic has re-established its connection with the world after being isolated and harassed for several weeks. Democracy has taken a heavy toll on the inhabitants of this sprawling city, on the banks of the Ubangui River. On December 27, its citizens went to the polls to elect a new president, and just four days later, in his New Year’s message, Faustin Archange Touadéra mixed good wishes for 2021 with the announcement that the country was in war.

It was not a metaphor. On January 13, the grenades began to fall on the outskirts of the city. Anti-government forces had reached the urban perimeter and residents rushed into the center or jumped into a canoe to cross the waters and seek refuge in bordering Congo. “The population is extremely resilient,” says Ferran Puig, from Barcelona, ​​director of the NGO Intermón Oxfam, from the battered population.

The nightmare did not start after Christmas, but dates back to 2013, when the state collapsed after a decade of fighting against insurgents from the eastern provinces. Then Séléka, a coalition of rebel forces, occupied the capital and forced President François Bozizé to flee. There the disintegration of a country culminated. “The institutions fell apart and civil society was a victim of the phenomenon. From then on, their role has been greatly diminished and they have not been able to influence their future. “. The invaders, members of the minority of Islamic confession, less than 20% of the total, were accused of all kinds of excesses against civilians, mainly Christians, in an atmosphere of absolute impunity.

The power of their weapons seemed to challenge that of numbers and they failed. The massacres were responded to with the creation of anti-Balaka militias, with a Christian and animist base, which fought the occupiers with as much or more cruelty and caused their withdrawal. Revenge was guided by criteria of faith. The Muslim neighborhood of Bangui suffered the mood of revenge, with looting, deaths and a brutal staging that incited religious cleansing. Indiscriminate killings culminated in dismemberment and acts of cannibalism. Tens of thousands of people fled north to Chad. “Before, those who remained could not leave their neighborhood, but today they can be seen throughout the city,” explains the aid worker.

The UN and the Elysee



France and the European Union promoted a process of dialogue in a country in tatters. The anti-Balaka still controlled the west and south, while the forces that Séléka had created dominated the north and east. The UN created a specific military mission, the Minusca, which contributed to creating a certain atmosphere of stability and the Elysee sent troops under the so-called Operation Sangaris.

A soldier stabs the body of a teenager who was accused of belonging to an insurgent group / REUTERS

The peace agreement came in 2014 and a year later, Touadéra won in elections that were to start the path of reconciliation and return of more than a million displaced people, almost 20% of the total population, the highest percentage in the entire planet. There were clauses that guaranteed the lack of punishment for the guilty. “One of the conditions signed was the inclusion as military advisers of elements of the 24 groups that signed the commitment.”

But reunification did not come and last December’s convocation, interpreted as the culmination of the transition process, was the trigger for a new crisis. The deposed Bozizé, origin of the chaos, wanted to participate in the electoral pulse, but the Court of Justice opposed it. The leader responded with the creation of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), a new alliance that, curiously, brought together the former enemies, the former Séléka and anti-Balaka, Muslims and Christians, those who had been distributed the territory and that, after the peace accords, they had acceded to the government that, now, they were fighting. Bozizé incited them against Touadéra, who had been his prime minister, the man of maximum confidence.

How could the rivals to the death fight together now? “This shows that the problem was not a religious conflict, but a struggle of interests, a struggle for natural resources,” warns the aid worker. The Central African Republic is one of the main producers of gold, diamonds and uranium. The current warlike climate seems encouraged by the spiteful leader, frustrated in his attempt to regain power. «He got up because he said that the results had been manipulated. Now, the alliance against nature only shows that there is no political vision.

The data 2.8 Millions of Central Africans, more than 50% of the population, need humanitarian aid and protection, according to data kept by aid organizations working in the area. 240,000 People have been displaced in the interior of the country by the rebel offensive that was unleashed at the end of last December after the elections that Faustin Archange Touadéra won. 44 These are the armed groups that are currently acting with impunity in the interior of the country, including Sudanese militias that have occupied the extreme northeast of the republic.

The offensive failed to occupy the city, but they condemned it to starvation after taking over the road that connects it with Cameroon, from which supplies of food and medicine come. The price of flour exceeded 80 euros in Bangui, and the situation was much worse in the provinces. Tens of thousands of natives fled their homes and took refuge in churches or in the shelter of the Minusca bases. The isolation has worsened in a country lacking road infrastructure and humanitarian organizations have used helicopters to help victims, provide food and create emergency shelters and latrines.

The empire of Bokassa



The capital of an ephemeral empire, the one proclaimed by Jean Bedel Bokassa 45 years ago, awaits better times now that it has regained its link with the world. But the unknowns far outweigh the realities of this phantasmagoric republic located in the heart of the continent. The CPC rebels were repelled by the Army, the Minusca, Rwandan troops and the Russian mercenaries from the Wagner company. What role do these foreign forces play? “It’s the million dollar question”, says Puig. When France removed the Sangaris, Russia took the opportunity to send instructors with the approval of the Security Council. “Behind there is always the interest in exploiting the mines.”

Beyond Bangui there are dirt roads, 72% of its hospital infrastructure destroyed and many problems. “We have to deal with the guerrillas to implement projects,” he confesses. “They administer vast areas, collect taxes and dispense their justice.” Militias take advantage of ancient conflicts, such as the one between nomadic cattle farmers and sedentary farmers. Climate change prompts longer journeys, to move further south in search of sufficient water and grass. The cows invade crops and are seized by the local self-defense groups. The dispute is usually resolved by shooting. “There is no administration to settle these differences and the armed groups benefit.”

The government is seeking international aid to survive, while the more pragmatic regional organization Cedeao has begun talks with the son of the ubiquitous Bozizé to perhaps hatch yet another peace agreement. The Central African Republic is on its way to becoming one of those failed states, the object of periodic conferences and rescue operations, the scene of sudden outbreaks of violence that no longer attract the media, yet another piece that falls into the geopolitical sinkhole. “I hope it is not an irreversible process, but it will cost”, admits the cooperator.