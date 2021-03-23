Britain has announced that it will impose a fine of five thousand pounds (6,900 dollars) on its citizens who will try to travel abroad without good reason before the end of June, in tightening of the border restrictions in the country.

Taking holidays abroad is currently banned in Britain.

“The earliest date we will allow travel abroad … is May 17,” Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News.

He added that the government travel review would address the issue of allowing people to travel abroad without specific reasons such as work or education. The review is scheduled to present its report on April 12th.

But new warnings issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday about a third wave of coronavirus in Europe put the peak holiday season in the wind.