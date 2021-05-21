The driver of a Japanese high-speed train handed the steering wheel over to an unqualified worker so that he could rush to the toilet, causing the train’s arrival to be delayed, according to the railway company, which had to apologize.

The case could have gone unnoticed, but the train was delayed by one minute, which automatically led to the opening of an investigation in the Asian country famous for its punctuality.

The Shinkansen driver admitted that he left his seat after experiencing abdominal pain, and turned over the driver of the train carrying 160 passengers to a ticket warden so he could quickly go to the toilet.

The driver was absent for three minutes while the train was traveling at 150 kilometers per hour.

A company spokesperson said that the Shinkansen trains operate with accurate centralized information control systems, and therefore the human driver must remain in place to handle any unforeseen situations. Drivers are also supposed to increase the speed or brake it manually as necessary to ensure safety and the arrival of the train on time.

However, the driver’s absence apparently delayed the train by one minute, which led to his being exposed to his superiors. Drivers who face an emergency situation while driving a train should coordinate with the control center to hand over the job to another qualified driver or stop the train on the track or even at the nearest station.

The company’s management apologized for the accident at a press conference held on Thursday and confirmed that the driver will bear the consequences of his behavior. The driver defended himself, stressing that he avoided stopping the train to ensure that it was not delayed.

“I did not report (the situation) because I was embarrassed,” he added.