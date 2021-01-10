Perhaps reading this, everything is better understood. The context is always necessary and in politics, essential. “The WHO confirms that there is fairly conclusive evidence that the outbreak was caused by exhibitions at a fish and seafood market in the city of Wuhan. On January 12, China reported the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus, which will be of great importance for other countries to develop specific diagnostic kits.

24 hours before the inauguration of the first coalition government since the restoration of democracy, the bulletin of the World Health Organization warned of a tsunami of historic dimensions that no one saw coming. That January 13 in which Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias went through the altar of Zarzuela to say ‘yes I want’ together with three other vice presidents and 18 ministers, talking about I don’t know what lost market in Wuham sounded like Chinese.

However, nothing is understood without the atrocious pandemic that has put a Council of Ministers on the ropes that, despite everything, continues to make good the resistance manual of its leader, as evidenced by the recent approval of its first budgets with more support than in the investiture. Of course, with the toll that excessive dependence on the independentistmo supposes and an agreement with Bildu that stings in many sectors of the PSOE.

To speak of the coalition government is to speak of Pedro Sánchez. It dominates everything. Let it be done, but, when a moment comes, it does not hesitate to impose itself when noise is sought with controversies fostered even from within. Everyone knows of his authority, “explain government sources. Sánchez himself said it, “there will be several voices but only one word.”

“It has been shown that it is a Council of Ministers with few wallets and many purses. Many lack the political weight that existed in other times, with people of enormous personality and where each one elbowed their space. Everything is controlled to the millimeter by Moncloa, it is very evident, “describes a prominent former minister.

Due to the image and the counterweights between the two parties of the coalition, Sánchez and Iván Redondo, its all-powerful Chief of Cabinet (for many, the true vice president), designed the largest Council of Ministers of democracy, only surpassed by the of Adolfo Suárez in 1981. Iglesias imposed being vice president and, then, they designed another three vice presidencies of the PSOE to show who was in charge. And in addition, the three women, to remind the socialists few lessons in feminism.

The ‘bad cops’



This is just one example of how a coalition government was created that has had to reinvigorate itself on the fly to manage a pandemic that has dwarfed many ministers and strengthened the enormous weight that the Moncloa bunker already had, the true government within the government. of coalition whose Sanhedrin, in addition to Redondo, is made up of Félix Bolaños, Paco Salazar and Manuel de la Rocha, the man with the EU funds.

If the last Executive of Mariano Rajoy was divided according to the degree of loyalty to ‘Sorayismo’ that the plenipotentiary vice president embodied, now we can condition everything, accustomed to broadcasting and pointing out on social networks who are the ministers to beat. They would be the so-called institutional ones, those of the State. Those who have staged major clashes within the Council of Ministers.

Vice President Calviño and Defense Minister Margarita Robles take the cake. They are the ‘bad cops’, but paradoxically they are the most valued in all the polls. Together with Carmen Calvo, first vice president, they are the only ones who have decided to raise their voices against the continuous public criticism of those of Iglesias. The ‘recaditos’ also bear the signature of the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, the president’s political commissioner for the engagement with the Ala Podemita, and María Jesús Montero, the head of the Treasury, “one of those who really commands” , maintains a prominent leader who has had to negotiate the Budgets.

In the group of “indicated” by his own allies, there would also be the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá; that of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo; the head of Education, Isabel Celaá, and recently, the vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. Also the Foreign Minister, Arantxa González Laya, who has been forced to explain several times to many of her colleagues, such as the Moroccan, that Iglesias’ opinions are personal. “It is very clear that Spain’s foreign policy is set by the president and this minister.”

Surprises and missing



“Is not easy. Sometimes it seems that you have the enemy at home “, maintain socialist sources. “The great social achievements of this government bear our stamp thanks to our pressure,” they argue from United Podemos, who despite focusing all the prominence on Churches, have seen how the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has exerted a loose verse, establishing herself as a one of the great revelations after the agreements reached with the social agents.

On the other hand, another of the surprises, in this case negative, has been that of Manuel Castells, the star signing to head the Ministry of Universities and who has been missing for a year. In this group, the Socialists admit, there would also be Pedro Duque, with a very low profile. In fact, these names are on the starting grid of all pools if Sánchez finally decides to reshape the Council of Ministers after Salvador Illa’s departure to Catalonia instead of limiting himself to a change of stickers.